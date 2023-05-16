The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Priscilla Presley’s Hearing Over Lisa Marie’s Trust Reaches Quick Court Settlement

    Priscilla's attorney, Ronson Shamoun, told The Messenger that "everyone is happy."

    Published |Updated
    Taylor Henderson and Amanda Williams
    Following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough took the issue of her trust to court.

    In the court proceedings Tuesdays, the lawyers representing Priscilla and Riley quickly reached a settlement. "The parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy," Priscilla's attorney, Ronson Shamoun, told The Messenger. "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future."

    Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis Presley and died unexpectedly on Jan. 12 at age 54.

    Following her death, there was a 2016 amendment made to the original 2010 trust, naming Lisa Marie's children, Riley and Benjamin Keough, as co-trustees, People magazine reported. In a previous version, Priscilla was a beneficiary.

    Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, which means Lisa Marie's living trust, including Elvis' Graceland property and 15 percent ownership of Elvis' estate, would solely go to her daughter.

    In January, Priscilla challenged the legal document in court citing a misspelling of her name and the date being added via .pdf, among others, Forbes reported.

    The publication also points out that "the 2016 amendment was not witnessed or notarized, and according to court documents, the original has not been located."

    The 2010 version also reportedly stipulated that any changes made had to be delivered to Priscilla during Lisa Marie's lifetime, and she said it was not.

    Priscilla brought the issue to court to revert back to the 2010 trust that would permit Priscilla and Riley to act as co-trustees.

    Lawyers will file the motion by June 12 for approval of settlement under a sealed motion. However, there is another insurance trust that requires court approval. That date is set Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m., and Michael Lockwood would need to be appointed.

