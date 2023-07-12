Principal Who Tried Luring Teen Girl Was Caught With Grimace Milkshake, Condoms: Police - The Messenger
Principal Who Tried Luring Teen Girl Was Caught With Grimace Milkshake, Condoms: Police

Authorities allege Daniel Erickson even visited the victim's home on one occasion, trying to meet her for sex

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
A former middle school principal in upstate New York is facing allegations that he tried luring a minor to a remote location for sex, with the promise of a purple Grimace milkshake from McDonald's.

Daniel Erickson, 55, used to be the principal at Johnson City Middle School in Greene, some 40-plus miles from Ithaca, before his arrest on July 7.

Erickson remains in custody after being charged with luring a child and attempted rape.

Daniel EricksonJohnson City Central School District/Facebook
Police said in a press conference that they were contacted on July 5 by a source who tipped them off to Erickson's allegedly suspicious interactions with a former student.

The victim in this case now attends Johnson City High School.

"The investigation found that Erickson had been communicating via Snapchat with a 16-year-old female student, making statements and eventually overt actions to indicate he was going to engage in sexual conduct with the minor," reads the statement.

"Erickson agreed to meet with the student in a remote location with the intentions of engaging in sexual relations; however, detectives were at the location upon his arrival, and he was taken into custody without incident," the statement adds.

According to authorities, Erickson was carrying condoms, chicken nuggets, and a special edition Grimace milkshake from McDonald's at the time of his arrest.

Police allege Erickson and the minor had been communicating for at least one week prior to his arrest. Erickson allegedly tried multiple times to meet up with her, including visiting her home on one occasion.

"The initial conversation on Snapchat began with Daniel posing as a younger adult and subsequently using his position as the Johnson City Middle School Principal and school district database information to convince the 16-year-old girl who he really was," police alleged in a statement.

Erickson was charged with luring a child, a felony, and attempted rape in the third degree, a misdemeanor. It was unclear Wednesday if he had entered pleas or had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

"As a father, I know this is a nightmare scenario for any parent," offered Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar. "We entrust our schools with the care and safety of our children, and to have an individual violate that trust, abuse their power and prey on a very student charged in our schools' care is beyond disgusting."

Erickson has been placed on administrative leave, and the district is cooperating with investigators. "The District is taking all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure the safety and security of students, staff and the public," a statement read.

