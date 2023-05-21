The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Demand Chase Photos; Agency Mocks ‘Kingly’ Order

    'Property belongs to the owner of it. Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do,' Blackgrid snapped.

    Published |Updated
    Jason Hahn
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly asking for copies of video and photographs taken of them during a controversial incident involving paparazzi this month in New York City.

    According to the BBC, California-based photo agency Backgrid refused to share the images or footage with the couple after receiving a demand from the couple's lawyers to do so.

    "In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do," Backgrid representatives snapped at the legal team in a message, noted the BBC.

    "Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago ... We stand by our founding fathers."

    Read More

    The Messenger reached out to Backgrid for comment.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power in New York on May 16 when paparazzi followed them as they left in their vehicle.

    Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was traveling with them at the time.

    A representative for the couple previously told The Messenger that the "relentless pursuit" lasted "over two hours" and "resulted in multiple near-collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

    The statement called it a "near catastrophic car chase." City police called it "challenging." No one was injured or arrested.

    A cab driver who drove the couple part of the time said in an interview: "I don’t think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger."

    They "kept following us and were coming next to the car,” said the cabbie, Sukhcharn Singh. “They took pictures as we stopped."

    The following day, New York City Mayor Eric Adams noted the incident recalled memories of the tragic death of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana. She died in 1997 after paparazzi chased her through the streets of Paris.

    "I don't think there's many of us who don't recall how his mom died," Adams said.

    "And it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well ... I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible," he added 

    In a previous statement from Backgrid to The Messenger, the agency said it had received photos and video from the event "from four freelance photographers, three of whom were in cars and one of whom was riding a bicycle." 

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.
    (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.