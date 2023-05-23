Prince Harry Loses Bid to Pay for Own Security During U.K. Visits
Prince Harry had said in court filings he wanted the same level of security in the U.K., but that he did not want "to impose on the taxpayer."
A London judge has rejected a bid by Prince Harry to pay for his own police protection while visiting the United Kingdom.
Tuesday's decision comes amid a series of lawsuits in which the Duke of Sussex sought to challenge the British government's previous decision barring him from paying out of his own pocket for the same level of police security he had enjoyed as a working royal.
Prince Harry said in court filings he wanted the same level of security in the U.K., but that he did not want "to impose on the taxpayer."
- Photo Agency Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were ‘Not in Immediate Danger at Any Point’ During Car Chase
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Were Nervous’ During Car Chase, Says NYPD Officer
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Security Team Was ‘Assisted’ by NYPD During Car Chase
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline
The prince's security arrangements changed in 2020, following his decision to step down from his official role.
He and wife Meghan Markle moved to the United States that same year.
Prince Harry had argued in legal filings last year that the British government exceeded its authority when it denied him the right to hire police to provide security for him and his family.
The decision follows a single-day court hearing last week.
An attorney for the British government argued that the Prince's bid should be denied to prevent setting a precedent of "police officers as private bodyguards for the wealthy."
A separate action questioning whether the government had the right to remove his government-funded security detail remains active.
Prince Harry did not comment on the ruling.
The news comes just a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a chase with paparazzi in New York.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News