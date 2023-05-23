The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Prince Harry Loses Bid to Pay for Own Security During U.K. Visits

    Prince Harry had said in court filings he wanted the same level of security in the U.K., but that he did not want "to impose on the taxpayer."

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    A London judge has rejected a bid by Prince Harry to pay for his own police protection while visiting the United Kingdom.

    Tuesday's decision comes amid a series of lawsuits in which the Duke of Sussex sought to challenge the British government's previous decision barring him from paying out of his own pocket for the same level of police security he had enjoyed as a working royal.

    Prince Harry said in court filings he wanted the same level of security in the U.K., but that he did not want "to impose on the taxpayer."

    Prince Harry
    Photo: ITN Productions ©2023 All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    Read More

    The prince's security arrangements changed in 2020, following his decision to step down from his official role.

    He and wife Meghan Markle moved to the United States that same year.

    Prince Harry had argued in legal filings last year that the British government exceeded its authority when it denied him the right to hire police to provide security for him and his family.

    The decision follows a single-day court hearing last week.

    An attorney for the British government argued that the Prince's bid should be denied to prevent setting a precedent of "police officers as private bodyguards for the wealthy."

    A separate action questioning whether the government had the right to remove his government-funded security detail remains active.

    Prince Harry did not comment on the ruling.

    The news comes just a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a chase with paparazzi in New York.

