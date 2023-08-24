Prigozhin’s Jet Fell 8,000 Feet in 30 Seconds Before Crashing to Earth - The Messenger
Prigozhin’s Jet Fell 8,000 Feet in 30 Seconds Before Crashing to Earth

'Whatever happened, happened quickly,' an expert said

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet showed no signs of trouble until just before it crashed in a fireball west of Moscow, officials and flight tracking data said.

Prigozhin’s Embraer Legacy 600 was flying steadily as it carried the wealthy warlord on Wednesday evening. At 6:19 p.m. Moscow time, the aircraft lost 8,000 feet of altitude in the space of 30 seconds. 

Those inside had less than a minute to live.

After cruising at 28,000 feet, the jet made a “sudden downward vertical,” Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24 told Reuters. 

“Whatever happened, happened quickly,” Petchenik said.

“They may have been wrestling” with the controls “after whatever happened," Petchenik speculated. 

Russian officials said Prigozhin, who mounted a failed mutiny against the President Vladimir Putin exactly two months before the crash, was listed in official documents as one of the seven passengers and three crew on the doomed jet. None of the bodies has yet been officially identified.

Up until the plane took its initial plunge, there was "no indication that there was anything wrong with this aircraft,” Petchenik said. 

Investigators at the site of a plane crash near the village of Kuzhenkino, in Russia's Tver region, on August 24, 2023.
Investigators at the site of a plane crash near the village of Kuzhenkino, in Russia's Tver region, on August 24, 2023. Russian state-run news agencies on August 23, 2023 said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers on the Embraer private jet.Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images
Residents in the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region reported hearing explosions before the jet – missing a wing – plummeted to earth nose first while trailing a stream of smoke or vapor. 

“I thought it was thunder," a local man, Alexander Petrovich, told reporters. "Then I looked, and the sky sparkled."

Social media channels close to Prigozhin alleged Wednesday night that the Embraer was shot down by two surface-to-air missiles. Others said investigators were looking at the possibility that explosives were planted in the landing gear.

Neither the Kremlin nor the Russian defense ministry have commented on the crash.

Flightradar24 said that jamming or interference in the area made it difficult to track the jet’s location in its last moments, but other data, including altitude, were still available for nine minutes before the crash. 

The plane made a series of ascents and descents of a few thousand feet each during its final 30 seconds before falling like a stone. The last data from the Embraer appeared at 6:20 p.m.

