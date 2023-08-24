Prigozhin’s Jet Fell 8,000 Feet in 30 Seconds Before Crashing to Earth
'Whatever happened, happened quickly,' an expert said
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet showed no signs of trouble until just before it crashed in a fireball west of Moscow, officials and flight tracking data said.
Prigozhin’s Embraer Legacy 600 was flying steadily as it carried the wealthy warlord on Wednesday evening. At 6:19 p.m. Moscow time, the aircraft lost 8,000 feet of altitude in the space of 30 seconds.
Those inside had less than a minute to live.
After cruising at 28,000 feet, the jet made a “sudden downward vertical,” Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24 told Reuters.
“Whatever happened, happened quickly,” Petchenik said.
“They may have been wrestling” with the controls “after whatever happened," Petchenik speculated.
Russian officials said Prigozhin, who mounted a failed mutiny against the President Vladimir Putin exactly two months before the crash, was listed in official documents as one of the seven passengers and three crew on the doomed jet. None of the bodies has yet been officially identified.
Up until the plane took its initial plunge, there was "no indication that there was anything wrong with this aircraft,” Petchenik said.
- Surface-to-air Missile, Wine Crate Bomb — Theories Swirl on Take-Down of Putin-Foe Wagner Boss Prigozhin’s Jet
- Wagner Commander Identifies Body of Yevgeny Prigozhin by Missing Finger After Russia Jet Crash: Telegram Posts
- ‘Wasn’t Us,’ Zelenskyy Says, as Ukraine Celebrates Crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Jet
- Kremlin Denies Blame for Prigozhin Crash as a ‘Complete Lie’
- Black Box from Prigozhin’s Plane Recovered at Crash Scene
- US Intelligence Believes Prigozhin Was Assassinated, Possibly by a Bomb on His Plane: Report
Residents in the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region reported hearing explosions before the jet – missing a wing – plummeted to earth nose first while trailing a stream of smoke or vapor.
“I thought it was thunder," a local man, Alexander Petrovich, told reporters. "Then I looked, and the sky sparkled."
Social media channels close to Prigozhin alleged Wednesday night that the Embraer was shot down by two surface-to-air missiles. Others said investigators were looking at the possibility that explosives were planted in the landing gear.
Neither the Kremlin nor the Russian defense ministry have commented on the crash.
Flightradar24 said that jamming or interference in the area made it difficult to track the jet’s location in its last moments, but other data, including altitude, were still available for nine minutes before the crash.
The plane made a series of ascents and descents of a few thousand feet each during its final 30 seconds before falling like a stone. The last data from the Embraer appeared at 6:20 p.m.
