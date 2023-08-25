Prigozhin’s Doomed Jet Was Toured by ‘Potential Buyers’ Hours Before Flight: Report
The popular Russian Telegram channel also claimed that two individuals leaked information about the flight ahead of its departure
A Russian Telegram channel reported late Thursday that the plane that carried Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and crashed Wednesday had been for sale — and that two potential buyers had boarded and toured the aircraft on the morning of the fateful flight.
The channel, VChK-OGPU, also said that two individuals had leaked information about the flight before it left Moscow.
VChK-OGPU, a channel with more than 750,000 subscribers known for its investigative reports, said that the Embraer Legacy 600 Business Jet was listed for sale for 5 million Euros ($5.4 million).
It said two potential buyers had expressed interest and were invited to tour the aircraft on Wednesday morning before Prigozhin's flight. The channel posted video of the interior of the jet that it said was taken the same morning.
The channel said the two people who boarded the plane were representatives of Rusjet, a private company that according to the Centre for Aviation "specializes in VIP transport."
VChK-OGPU identified the two as Alexandra Yulina, chair of the company's board of directors, and Sergey Klokotov, a technical director. It said they came to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in a Mercedes early Wednesday and were cleared to inspect the aircraft.
The channel said Klokotov carried only a phone, and Yulina only a handbag. They reportedly examined the outside and inside of the plane for roughly an hour, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., before leaving the airport.
In a separate post Thursday, VChK-OGPU also said that an aide to Prigozhin and an employee of the company that had chartered the plane had leaked the departure date for the Wagner Group’s flight.
The Prigozhin aide was not named in the report; the charter employee was identified only as Natalya, who was reported to have shared the date of the jet's departure several days prior to departure.
On Wednesday, the same Telegram channel reported that Kristina Raspopova, the flight attendant killed in the crash, told her family that the jet was "taken away for some short-term and incomprehensible repairs" before the flight.
The new reports came on the day after the crash that killed Prigozhin, his top commander Dmitry Utkin, and eight others. It also came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the deaths, and US and British intelligence said that the plane had been brought down intentionally by Russia.
There was no suggestion in the VChK-OGPU reports that either the Rusjet representatives or the two people who allegedly leaked information about the flight had acted to sabotage the flight.
But they raise questions as to why anyone would have been permitted to board a plane scheduled to carry Prigozhin, who had been publicly accused of “betrayal” and “armed rebellion” by the Kremlin.
And as one of the VChK-OGPU posts put it, it was only hours after the morning tour of the aircraft that “Prigozhin, Utkin and others entered the plane. There was an explosion in the air."
