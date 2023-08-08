Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of Niger

Wagner Group mercenary tycoon Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wednesday the real reason a top U.S. official visited coup-stricken Niger was to keep his forces out of the country.

Prigozhin has been a cheerleader for the July 26 coup that removed elected President Mohamed Bazoum, and coup supporters paraded in the streets with Russian flags after he was taken into custody. A member of Niger’s military junta has reportedly asked for Wagner’s help in holding power amid extreme pressure from regional neighbors and the West.

"It is clear that there are contacts between the Nigerien coup leaders and Wagner, mediated by the Malians," a French diplomatic source told Al Jazeera on Wednesday, as local reports claimed Wagner instructors were already in the capital.

On Tuesday, acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland traveled to Niger for two hours of “extremely frank and at times quite difficult” talks with coup leaders over the potential consequences of their actions.



In comments posted to Telegram, Prigozhin said Nuland’s top goal was to fence the country off from Wagner troops. Niger is a key Western counter-terrorism ally.

“The U.S. is trying to keep the Wagner group out of Niger,” said Prigozhin, whose forces continue to operate across Africa despite Wagner's June mutiny against the Russian defense ministry.

“‘Heavy artillery’ is being brought in for this. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is in a country that defeated colonialism under Russian flags.”

Nuland said she tried to warn the coup leaders from relying on Prigozhin for their security, raising the subject of “Wagner and its threat to those countries where it is present, reminding them that security gets worse, that human rights get worse when Wagner enters.”

“I would not say that we learned much more about their thinking on that front.”

Victoria Nuland and Yevgeny Prigozhin PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images; Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Still, the veteran diplomat suggested there was some ambivalence in the junta over Wagner.

"You will have seen some boasting by Prigozhin in St. Petersburg,” Nuland told reporters Tuesday night.

“I will say that I got the sense in my meetings today that the people who have taken this action here understand very well the risks to their sovereignty when Wagner is invited in.”

Two of Niger’s neighbors, Mali and Burkina Faso, host Wagner troops for counter-terrorism operations after military governments ousted Western forces. Last week, Nigerien Gen. Salifou Mody, a former army chief of staff, traveled to Mali for talks with a Wanger representative, France 24 journalist Wassim Nasr reported.

President Bazoum asserted in a Washington Post opinion piece last week that security had become worse in both countries since the introduction of Wagner troops.

Wagner forces have been blamed for massacres in several African countries where they operate, including the slaughter of 500 civilians in Mali in March 2022.

On Tuesday, a pro-ISIS Telegram channel claimed that militants had ambushed a convoy of 10 vehicles, killing 20 Malian soldiers--and 10 Wagner troops.

“I am proud of the guys from…Wagner,” Prigozhin said. “Just thinking about them, ISIS and Al Qaeda become obedient boys.”