Prigozhin’s Body Pulled From Crash Wreckage, Russian Media Reports
A Wagner-aligned Telegram channel is also reporting his death, and blaming 'traitors to Russia'
The body of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was pulled from the wreckage of a plane crash Wednesday in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, according to multiple Russian media reports.
He’s one of 10 people aboard the plane who perished, according to Tsargrad-TV and other Russian outlets.
The private Embraer Legacy jet crashed in a fireball in a field near the village of Kuzhenkino, Russia’s emergency ministry said. Initial reports indicated all 10 people aboard the jet were killed and that Prigozhin was on the passenger list. Officials first pulled seven bodies from the wreckage but none were Prigozhin.
Russian aviation authorities released the names of all 10 passengers aboard the crashed jet: Sergey Propustin, Evgeniy Makaryan, Aleksandr Totmin, Valeriy Chekalov, Dmitriy Utkin, Nikolay Matuseev and Yevgeny Prigozhin.
However, they stopped short of confirming Prigozhin's remains have been recovered.
At least one Wagner-aligned Telegram channel is also reporting that Prigozhin is dead—and blaming "traitors to Russia."
- Plane Crash Survivor Astonished at Being Pulled from Wreckage: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Alive’
- Eldest Amazon Plane Crash Survivor Pulled Baby From Wreckage, Kept Siblings Alive With Passed-Down Skills
- Wagner Commander Identifies Body of Yevgeny Prigozhin by Missing Finger After Russia Jet Crash: Telegram Posts
- Prigozhin Plane Crash Has Russia Social Media Deeply Divided on Whether Wagner Boss Is Actually Dead
- Russian FSB Intelligence Brought Down Prigozhin’s Plane: Report
- White House Responds to Reported Death of Wagner Boss and Putin Foe Prigozhin: ‘If Confirmed, No One Should Be Surprised’
“Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, and a true patriot of his Motherland, was killed as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” the Grey Zone channel stated. “But even in Hell, he’ll be the best! Glory to Russia!”
The Investigative Committee of Russia sent a team to the crash site, and they’ve opened a criminal case on violation of traffic safety rules and operation of transport, according to state media Novosti.
Prigozhin earlier this summer led a march of troops toward Moscow, but it reversed course after negotiations between Prigozhin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews