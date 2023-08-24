Prigozhin Plane Crash Has Russia Social Media Deeply Divided on Whether Wagner Boss Is Actually Dead

A plane crash north of Moscow that reportedly claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin has caused chaos on social media—with some speculating that the Wagner boss may not actually be dead.

Russian authorities were quick to confirm that Prigozhin was listed on a passenger manifest for the flight minutes after video emerged of it crashing.

Russian media reported that Prigozhin was confirmed among the 10 dead.

But that had not stopped many Russians from expressing skepticism that Prigozhin was in fact killed.

Photograph shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin addressing the audience during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Kursk, a major World War II Eastern Front battle between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, in Kursk, on August 23, 2023. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Some pro-Kremlin and pro-Wagner Telegram accounts — at odds since Prigozhin and his mercenaries marched on Moscow two months ago — both warned followers to be skeptical of media reports that Prigozhin was killed.

An informal poll posted to Telegram in Russian by a reporter from The Messenger helped underscore the divisions.

Of the 2,500 responses in less than 40 minutes, with 70% believing the crash was "Putin's revenge" against Prigozhin.

Then there were 27% who thought the whole thing was staged by Prigozhin.

Only 3 percent of those polled thought the crash was an accident.

The poll is far from scientific, of course.

A private Embraer Legacy jet crashed in a fireball in a field near the village of Kuzhenkino, Russia’s emergency ministry said. It killed seven passengers and three crew members, according to Russian aviation authorities.

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov posted messages after the crash on his Telegram channel calling for his followers to not believe information reported and to remain calm.

"It's a lie that the Russia-24 TV channel reported the death of Prigozhin," Solovyov said. “Unsubscribe from the ghouls who feed you s— or the sake of their hype.

“[Urakine] and their agents are spreading a fake message about the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin with reference to the Rossiya-24 TV channel."

Razgruzka Vagnera, a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel, similarly called on followers to not share unverified info about "the fate of Yevgeny Prigozhin."

Divided responses and conspiracy theories

Meanwhile, Grey Zone a popular social media, pro-Wagner channel on Telegram, praised Prigozhin and claimed "traitors to Russia" were responsible for the crash.

“Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, and a true patriot of his Motherland, was killed as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” a message from Grey Zone said. “But even in Hell, he’ll be the best! Glory to Russia!”

The Investigative Committee of Russia sent a team to the crash site, and they’ve opened a criminal case on violation of traffic safety rules and operation of transport, according to state media Novosti.

Tsargrad-TV published a post on its Telegram channel claiming that the death of Prigozhin could be the work of the United States. The post begins with the words "The Washington Regional Committee dusted off the old training manual."

Under this post there are a lot of comments repeating themes from Russian propaganda that have pervaded the Ukraine war, as well.

"Of course, no one is surprised, the handwriting of the (Americans) is obvious," one said.

Another added: "Soon Washington will collapse."

One more denied that crash happened at all: "Prigozhin and [Wagner's neo-Nazi co-founder Dmitry] Utkin are alive!"

Prigozhin had been a longtime ally of Putin but became increasingly critical of Russian military commanders as his Wagner mercenaries fought a bloody offensive.

The bad blood came to a head earlier this summer when Prigozhin led a military coup, but it reversed course after negotiations between Prigozhin, Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.