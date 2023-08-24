Prigozhin Plane Crash Has Russia Social Media Deeply Divided on Whether Wagner Boss Is Actually Dead - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Prigozhin Plane Crash Has Russia Social Media Deeply Divided on Whether Wagner Boss Is Actually Dead

In an informal poll posted in Russian by The Messenger, 27% thought Prigozhin staged the crash himself

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald and Stanislav Kucher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Yevgeny Prigozhin is believe dead after a plane he was reportedly on crashed (right) in a remote area of Russia.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images; RT

A plane crash north of Moscow that reportedly claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin has caused chaos on social media—with some speculating that the Wagner boss may not actually be dead.

Russian authorities were quick to confirm that Prigozhin was listed on a passenger manifest for the flight minutes after video emerged of it crashing.

Russian media reported that Prigozhin was confirmed among the 10 dead.

But that had not stopped many Russians from expressing skepticism that Prigozhin was in fact killed.

A photograph shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin addressing the audience during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Kursk, a major World War II Eastern Front battle between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, in Kursk, on August 23, 2023.
Photograph shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin addressing the audience during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Kursk, a major World War II Eastern Front battle between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, in Kursk, on August 23, 2023.GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Some pro-Kremlin and pro-Wagner Telegram accounts — at odds since Prigozhin and his mercenaries marched on Moscow two months ago — both warned followers to be skeptical of media reports that Prigozhin was killed.

An informal poll posted to Telegram in Russian by a reporter from The Messenger helped underscore the divisions.

Read More

Of the 2,500 responses in less than 40 minutes, with 70% believing the crash was "Putin's revenge" against Prigozhin. 

Then there were 27% who thought the whole thing was staged by Prigozhin.

Only 3 percent of those polled thought the crash was an accident.

The poll is far from scientific, of course.

A private Embraer Legacy jet crashed in a fireball in a field near the village of Kuzhenkino, Russia’s emergency ministry said. It killed seven passengers and three crew members, according to Russian aviation authorities.

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov posted messages after the crash on his Telegram channel calling for his followers to not believe information reported and to remain calm.

"It's a lie that the Russia-24 TV channel reported the death of Prigozhin," Solovyov said. “Unsubscribe from the ghouls who feed you s— or the sake of their hype.

“[Urakine] and their agents are spreading a fake message about the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin with reference to the Rossiya-24 TV channel."

Razgruzka Vagnera, a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel, similarly called on followers to not share unverified info about "the fate of Yevgeny Prigozhin."

Divided responses and conspiracy theories

Meanwhile, Grey Zone a popular social media, pro-Wagner channel on Telegram, praised Prigozhin and claimed "traitors to Russia" were responsible for the crash.

“Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, and a true patriot of his Motherland, was killed as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” a message from Grey Zone said. “But even in Hell, he’ll be the best! Glory to Russia!”

The Investigative Committee of Russia sent a team to the crash site, and they’ve opened a criminal case on violation of traffic safety rules and operation of transport, according to state media Novosti.

Tsargrad-TV published a post on its Telegram channel claiming that the death of Prigozhin could be the work of the United States. The post begins with the words "The Washington Regional Committee dusted off the old training manual."

Under this post there are a lot of comments repeating themes from Russian propaganda that have pervaded the Ukraine war, as well.

"Of course, no one is surprised, the handwriting of the (Americans) is obvious," one said.

Another added: "Soon Washington will collapse."

One more denied that crash happened at all: "Prigozhin and [Wagner's neo-Nazi co-founder Dmitry] Utkin are alive!"

Prigozhin had been a longtime ally of Putin but became increasingly critical of Russian military commanders as his Wagner mercenaries fought a bloody offensive.

The bad blood came to a head earlier this summer when Prigozhin led a military coup, but it reversed course after negotiations between Prigozhin, Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.