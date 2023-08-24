Prigozhin Jet Passengers ‘Severely Disfigured,’ May Need DNA Identification: Report - The Messenger
Prigozhin Jet Passengers ‘Severely Disfigured,’ May Need DNA Identification: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin stayed mum on the apparent fireball death of his once-trusted associate

Dan Morrison
Portraits of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) and his second-in-command Dmitry Utkin (R), a shadowy figure who managed Wagner’s operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence, are seen at the makeshift memorial in front of the PMC Wagner office in Novosibirsk, on August 24, 2023. Vladimir Nikolayev/AFP via Getty Images

Black vans carried human remains to a morgue from the site where Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet crashed Wednesday but there was still no official confirmation Thursday morning that the Wagner Group warlord was among the dead.

The bodies of seven passengers and three crew “are severely disfigured and DNA testing will be required to establish their identity,” Russian news outlet Fontanka reported, citing a source at the morgue.

“However, according to indirect evidence, experts still say that Prigozhin is among the dead.” 

Memorials appeared in Prigozhin’s hometown of St. Petersburg overnight as Russia grappled with the apparent assassination of President Vladimir Putin’s chief rival and former right-hand man. 

Putin, speaking to a closing session of the BRICS summit in South Africa via videolink from Russia on Thursday, made no mention of his once-trusted hatchet man, who launched a humiliating armed mutiny against the Kremlin two months ago.

Some state television channels ignored the crash and its implications, while others gave it scant coverage.

Prigozhin’s Embraer 600 plane crashed in a fireball in the Tver region east of Moscow on Wednesday evening. The Wagner Group mercenary leader was listed on the flight manifest.

BBC News, citing defense sources, said Russia’s FSB domestic intelligence agency was likely behind the jet’s obliteration. “Putin almost certainly ordered the Russian military command to shoot down Prigozhin’s plane,” the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said.

Investigators were looking at the possibility that explosives had been placed in the jet’s landing gear, the Wagner-linked Prigozhin 2023 Telegram channel said Thursday morning

Wagner partisans reacted with fury to Prigozhin’s presumed death, with some vowing payback against Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"Militants of PMC Wagner plan to take revenge on Putin and Shoigu for the death of their chieftain," one channel said.

In St. Petersburg Wednesday night, mourners gathered to pay their respects outside Wagner’s former headquarters. 

“Yevgeny Prigozhin, I'm not afraid of this word – the hero of Russia,” a young man named Arsen told reporters.

