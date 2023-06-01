Pride Flag Out in California Town Following Council Vote Against Changing Existing Policy
In Redlands, only flags representing the city, state, nation and POW/MIA are permitted
The Pride flag won't be flying over City Hall in the town of Redlands in June for the first time in two years.
In a 3-2 vote in early May, the council opted not to amend the Southern California town's flag policy to allow the banner to be hoisted over City Hall, KTLA reported on Wednesday.
Existing policy in the town, which is about 65 miles east of Los Angeles, dictates that non-official flags cannot be flown in the city - only those representing the city, state, nation and POW/MIA.
The rainbow Pride flag is out.
The Redlands City Council this spring took up the issue of changing the policy in advance of Pride Month in June - a debate that became highly controversial.
When Redlands Mayor Eddie Tejeda reversed his earlier stance and voted against amending the policy, he was heckled with chants of "coward."
“It is my opinion that if we adopt changes to our flag policy, that we do so at our own risk. … In this case, it will demonstrate favor of one group over others,” Tejeda said, KTLA reported.
“For these reasons, I will change my vote and not support changing our flag policy," he said.
Denise Davis, the city's first LGBTQ council member, said the decision not to amend the policy is a mistake.
“I think that those visual cues of inclusion are really important to a community that has been historically marginalized,” Davis told the station.
