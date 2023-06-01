The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pride Flag Out in California Town Following Council Vote Against Changing Existing Policy

    In Redlands, only flags representing the city, state, nation and POW/MIA are permitted

    Published |Updated
    Mark Moore
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The Pride flag won't be flying over City Hall in the town of Redlands in June for the first time in two years.

    In a 3-2 vote in early May, the council opted not to amend the Southern California town's flag policy to allow the banner to be hoisted over City Hall, KTLA reported on Wednesday.

    Existing policy in the town, which is about 65 miles east of Los Angeles, dictates that non-official flags cannot be flown in the city - only those representing the city, state, nation and POW/MIA.

    The rainbow Pride flag is out.

    Read More
    (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) Getty Images

    The Redlands City Council this spring took up the issue of changing the policy in advance of Pride Month in June - a debate that became highly controversial.

    When Redlands Mayor Eddie Tejeda reversed his earlier stance and voted against amending the policy, he was heckled with chants of "coward." 

    “It is my opinion that if we adopt changes to our flag policy, that we do so at our own risk. … In this case, it will demonstrate favor of one group over others,” Tejeda said, KTLA reported. 

    “For these reasons, I will change my vote and not support changing our flag policy," he said.

    Denise Davis, the city's first LGBTQ council member, said the decision not to amend the policy is a mistake.

    “I think that those visual cues of inclusion are really important to a community that has been historically marginalized,” Davis told the station.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.