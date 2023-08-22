Pride Flag Murder Victim’s Daughter Says Her Anti-LGBTQ Killer Is ‘Irrelevant’

A grieving daughter of the California woman slain over a rainbow Pride flag blasted the alleged murderer as "irrelevant" after details emerged about how sheriff's deputies killed him during a gunfight.

Ari Carleton also told NBC News that her "family doesn't care" about what happened to Travis Ikeguchi after he tore down the LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside Laura Ann "Lauri" Carleton's Mag.Pi clothing store and fatally shot her.

"We will continue to steer the narrative away from him and towards my mother and honoring her," Ari Carleton, 28, said. "He is irrelevant."

A photo of Laura Ann Carleton is seen in a memorial display. KABC Los Angeles

Ari Carleton added: "The media must stop glorifying these individuals by giving them this platform."

On Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Ikeguchi, 27, "yelled many homophobic slurs" at Lauri Carelton, 66, before opening fire with a 9 mm pistol around 5 p.m. Friday in Cedar Glen, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

The weapon wasn't registered to Ikeguchi, and he didn't have a license to carry it, according to officials.

Following the shooting, Ikeguchi fled on foot and was confronted by sheriff's deputies about a mile away, where he opened fire, hitting multiple cruisers, Dicus said.

Travis Ikeguchi is seen in an undated photo. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office

Ikeguchi, whose family reported him missing a day earlier, was killed when the deputies shot back, Dicus said.

None of the deputies were hurt.

Ikeguchi posted anti-LGBTQ+, anti-abortion and conspiracy theories on social media, including an image of a rainbow flag on fire.

Lauri Carleton wasn't a member of the LGBTQ+ community but reportedly hung a series of Pride flags outside her store, replacing each one that was torn down with a larger version.

In June, the Anti-Defamation League and GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ advocacy group, said they'd tracked more than 350 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents across the U.S. between June 2022 and April, with the highest numbers in California, Florida, New York and Texas.

They included a mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 others inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The past year has also seen “a sharp increase in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric being expressed by far-right extremists and hate groups," the advocacy group Equality California said in a statement Monday.

