Pride Flag Murder Victim’s Daughter Says Her Anti-LGBTQ Killer Is ‘Irrelevant’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Pride Flag Murder Victim’s Daughter Says Her Anti-LGBTQ Killer Is ‘Irrelevant’

Ari Carleton said her family 'doesn't care' about Travis Ikeguchi, who was killed in a shootout with cops

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A woman drops off flowers at a makeshift memorial to Laura Ann ‘Lauri’ Carelton outside her Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.KABC via AP

A grieving daughter of the California woman slain over a rainbow Pride flag blasted the alleged murderer as "irrelevant" after details emerged about how sheriff's deputies killed him during a gunfight.

Ari Carleton also told NBC News that her "family doesn't care" about what happened to Travis Ikeguchi after he tore down the LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside Laura Ann "Lauri" Carleton's Mag.Pi clothing store and fatally shot her.

"We will continue to steer the narrative away from him and towards my mother and honoring her," Ari Carleton, 28, said. "He is irrelevant."

Laura Ann Carleton
A photo of Laura Ann Carleton is seen in a memorial display.KABC Los Angeles

Ari Carleton added: "The media must stop glorifying these individuals by giving them this platform."

On Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Ikeguchi, 27, "yelled many homophobic slurs" at Lauri Carelton, 66, before opening fire with a 9 mm pistol around 5 p.m. Friday in Cedar Glen, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

The weapon wasn't registered to Ikeguchi, and he didn't have a license to carry it, according to officials.

Read More

Following the shooting, Ikeguchi fled on foot and was confronted by sheriff's deputies about a mile away, where he opened fire, hitting multiple cruisers, Dicus said.

Travis Ikeguchi
Travis Ikeguchi is seen in an undated photo.San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office

Ikeguchi, whose family reported him missing a day earlier, was killed when the deputies shot back, Dicus said.

None of the deputies were hurt.

Ikeguchi posted anti-LGBTQ+, anti-abortion and conspiracy theories on social media, including an image of a rainbow flag on fire.

Lauri Carleton wasn't a member of the LGBTQ+ community but reportedly hung a series of Pride flags outside her store, replacing each one that was torn down with a larger version.

In June, the Anti-Defamation League and GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ advocacy group, said they'd tracked more than 350 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents across the U.S. between June 2022 and April, with the highest numbers in California, Florida, New York and Texas.

They included a mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 others inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The past year has also seen “a sharp increase in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric being expressed by far-right extremists and hate groups," the advocacy group Equality California said in a statement Monday.

With the Associated Press

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.