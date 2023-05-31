The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pride Flag Burned Outside of Calif. Elementary School

    LAPD investigating possible hate crime ahead of controversial pride assembly

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime after a pride flag was set ablaze outside a North Hollywood elementary school last week.

    According to the Los Angeles Daily News, a small flag inside a planter outside Saticoy Elementary was destroyed. The incident was discovered after some parents formed a group objecting to a Pride Day assembly set to take place on June 2, during which the school reportedly planned to hold a reading of The Great Big Book of Families by Mary Hoffman, a popular children's book about diversity.

    Pride Flags outside in New York
    (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Parents belonging to the group have denied any connection to the burned flag and say they are only opposing the assembly for being inappropriate for grade-school children, according to the Daily News. An Instagram account connected to those parents has called for a protest on the day of the assembly, urging other parents to "keep your kids home and innocent on JUNE 2ND."

    The LAPD is investigating the burned flag as both vandalism and a misdemeanor hate crime, according to the Daily News. The blackened planter and burned flag were reportedly discovered by school personnel on May 22.

    “None of us parents are aware of who the person might have been who set the flag on fire,” a parent belonging to the group opposing the assembly told the paper.

    “None of us would jump the fence or set the flag on fire because we don’t want to bring that negativity to the school where our children are.”

    Read More

    The incident comes amid a broader backlash to pride events taking place in schools, stores, and statehouses around the country. The parents who are protesting at Saticoy were also involved in anti-vaccine protests outside the school during the pandemic.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.