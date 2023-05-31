Pride Flag Burned Outside of Calif. Elementary School

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime after a pride flag was set ablaze outside a North Hollywood elementary school last week.



According to the Los Angeles Daily News, a small flag inside a planter outside Saticoy Elementary was destroyed. The incident was discovered after some parents formed a group objecting to a Pride Day assembly set to take place on June 2, during which the school reportedly planned to hold a reading of The Great Big Book of Families by Mary Hoffman, a popular children's book about diversity.

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Parents belonging to the group have denied any connection to the burned flag and say they are only opposing the assembly for being inappropriate for grade-school children, according to the Daily News. An Instagram account connected to those parents has called for a protest on the day of the assembly, urging other parents to "keep your kids home and innocent on JUNE 2ND."



The LAPD is investigating the burned flag as both vandalism and a misdemeanor hate crime, according to the Daily News. The blackened planter and burned flag were reportedly discovered by school personnel on May 22.

“None of us parents are aware of who the person might have been who set the flag on fire,” a parent belonging to the group opposing the assembly told the paper.



“None of us would jump the fence or set the flag on fire because we don’t want to bring that negativity to the school where our children are.”

The incident comes amid a broader backlash to pride events taking place in schools, stores, and statehouses around the country. The parents who are protesting at Saticoy were also involved in anti-vaccine protests outside the school during the pandemic.

