Pricey Cavapoo Puppy Stolen in Broad Daylight from Minnesota Pet Store - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Pricey Cavapoo Puppy Stolen in Broad Daylight from Minnesota Pet Store

Surveillance footage shows suspect hiding the dog under their clothes

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Cavapoo puppy was stolen from a pet store in Minnesota.CBS News Minnesota

Surveillance footage captured a peculiar theft at a Minnesota pet store. A group of individuals, posing as customers, stole a high-priced Cavapoo puppy from its kennel. One person in the group concealed the puppy under clothing and casually strolled out of the store.

"The person took off her hoodie and sweatshirt and put it up and wrapped the puppy up and left. Walked out like it was nothing," Michael Swanson, owner of Four Paws and a Tail, told CBS News Minnesota.

Interestingly, the dog's kennel was located near the cash register, a spot one would typically consider safe from swift theft.

"Being that close to the register, you wouldn't think that would have been the spot, but they knew what they were doing," Swanson said.

Read More

The stolen Cavapoo, a mix of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle, was nine weeks old and priced at over $2,600.

"The staff was really devastated by it because they were standing there and didn't see it happen," Swanson said. "They really wish they could've kept a better eye out, but there's only so much you can do."

Swanson, who has owned the store for about a year and a half, revealed this incident marked the second time a dog had been stolen from his store in the past year.

"It is a crime, I understand that. They probably had a reason for it, maybe they're not doing so well. Maybe it will give those two kids that they had with them some attention and love," he said.

Expressing his concern for the stolen puppy, Swanson stated that he hopes the pup is safe and receiving the necessary care. The incident occurred on a Saturday night just before the store's closing time at 8 p.m.

Anyone with information about the puppy's whereabouts or who recognizes the individuals in the video is urged to contact the Blaine Police Department.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.