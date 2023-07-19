Pricey Cavapoo Puppy Stolen in Broad Daylight from Minnesota Pet Store

Surveillance footage captured a peculiar theft at a Minnesota pet store. A group of individuals, posing as customers, stole a high-priced Cavapoo puppy from its kennel. One person in the group concealed the puppy under clothing and casually strolled out of the store.
"The person took off her hoodie and sweatshirt and put it up and wrapped the puppy up and left. Walked out like it was nothing," Michael Swanson, owner of Four Paws and a Tail, told CBS News Minnesota.
Interestingly, the dog's kennel was located near the cash register, a spot one would typically consider safe from swift theft.
"Being that close to the register, you wouldn't think that would have been the spot, but they knew what they were doing," Swanson said.
The stolen Cavapoo, a mix of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle, was nine weeks old and priced at over $2,600.
"The staff was really devastated by it because they were standing there and didn't see it happen," Swanson said. "They really wish they could've kept a better eye out, but there's only so much you can do."
Swanson, who has owned the store for about a year and a half, revealed this incident marked the second time a dog had been stolen from his store in the past year.
"It is a crime, I understand that. They probably had a reason for it, maybe they're not doing so well. Maybe it will give those two kids that they had with them some attention and love," he said.
Expressing his concern for the stolen puppy, Swanson stated that he hopes the pup is safe and receiving the necessary care. The incident occurred on a Saturday night just before the store's closing time at 8 p.m.
Anyone with information about the puppy's whereabouts or who recognizes the individuals in the video is urged to contact the Blaine Police Department.
