Preteen Who Allegedly Shot Sonic Employee with AR-15 Charged with Murder

A 12-year-old is one of two people charged with murdering a fast food restaurant worker in Texas.
Matthew Davis, who worked at the Sonic drive-in in Keene, Texas, went out into the parking lot to deal with a driver being disorderly last Saturday night, according to the Dallas Morning News.
The 32-year-old confronted Angel Gomez, 20, of Ft. Worth.
Police say a physical altercation ensued and the 12-year-old, a passenger in Gomez's car, pulled out a firearm.
Multiple shots were fired, striking the victim.
Keene Police tended to Davis along with fire department medics, until he could be transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Matthew leaves behind a 10-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe page set up to pay for funeral costs.
Gomez returned to the scene and was arrested, while officers tracked down the boy in Rio Vista and discovered multiple firearms.
Both are charged with murder.
