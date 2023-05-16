The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Preteen Who Allegedly Shot Sonic Employee with AR-15 Charged with Murder

    A 12-year-old boy is one of two people arrested in the shooting.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

    A 12-year-old is one of two people charged with murdering a fast food restaurant worker in Texas.

    Matthew Davis, who worked at the Sonic drive-in in Keene, Texas, went out into the parking lot to deal with a driver being disorderly last Saturday night, according to the Dallas Morning News.

    The 32-year-old confronted Angel Gomez, 20, of Ft. Worth.

    Police say a physical altercation ensued and the 12-year-old, a passenger in Gomez's car, pulled out a firearm.

    Multiple shots were fired, striking the victim.

    Keene Police tended to Davis along with fire department medics, until he could be transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Read More

    Matthew leaves behind a 10-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe page set up to pay for funeral costs.

    Gomez returned to the scene and was arrested, while officers tracked down the boy in Rio Vista and discovered multiple firearms.

    Both are charged with murder.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.