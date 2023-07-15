Pressure Cooker: Temps Under ‘Heat Dome’ to Intensify This Weekend

Around a third of Americans are under extreme heat warnings Saturday morning, with temperatures in some parts of the country set to top 120 degrees over the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued updated predictions, affecting at least 113 million people across the South, Southwest and Northwest.

Many, including in Phoenix, have been dealing with temperatures in excess of 100F for around two weeks, but the so-called 'heat dome' expanded across California and Washington state in the last day or two.

The NWS has encouraged people affected to practice 'heat safety' and not ignore warnings that temperatures at this level are dangerous.

"We're getting a lot of heat-related illness now, a lot of dehydration, heat exhaustion," Dr Ashkan Morim, who works in the emergency room at Dignity Health Siena Hospital, outside of Las Vegas, told the BBC.

A man receives a bottle of water in Phoenix, Arizona as extreme heat continues to hit the city. July 14 2023 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

This extended heatwave is down to an upper-level ridge of high pressure and is one of the strongest systems of its kind the region has ever seen, according to the NWS.

Death Valley could break world temperature records this weekend, possibly hitting 130F, but The Guardian reports that tourists are still heading to the national park.

The National Parks Service has warned people to stay safe and be aware of heat-related illnesses if they choose to head out over the weekend.

Part of the problem as well is that night time is not bringing its usually-expected relief.

"All affected regions will struggle to cool off each night, making for little in the way of relief even well after the sun sets Saturday and Sunday evenings." the NWS said.

High temperatures look set to continue into the next two weeks, while parts of the mid-west and northeast will experience normal or below-average temperatures.

Meanwhile, Europe continues to bake under its own heatwave, with many countries including Italy and Greece recording temperatures of around 109F.

East of the Rockies, it will be the opposite, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms predicted across the eastern half of the country, bringing the potential for flooding.