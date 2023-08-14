President of Utah Farm Bureau Arrested for Allegedly Backhanding Worker After Being Confronted About Missing Pay

A Utah farming boss is facing assault charges after a video surfaced showing him allegedly backhanding one of his workers, who had confronted him about his missing pay.

Utah Farm Bureau President Ron Gibson has decided to take a leave of absence from his post after he was arrested following the August 8 incident, which unfolded on one of his Ogden farms, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

The disturbing footage, obtained by KSL-TV, shows Gibson being confronted by 11 employees asking about 4 missing paychecks owed to each of them. In the video, Gibson lunges toward a worker and appears to backhand him off-camera. The sound of the strike was also recorded.

The worker was hit after talking over Gibson, who told him to "shut up" in Spanish before striking the employee. The worker's mouth started to bleed, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In addition to his arrest, KSL-TV reports that Gibson is now being investigated by state authorities for alleged fraud and human trafficking.

Gibson is the president of the Utah Farm Bureau, which has yet to comment on his arrest. He owns Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden. The Utah Farm Bureau's biography for Gibson claims he is a sixth generation dairy farm, "affectionately known as the 'Milkman.'"

In a statement to The Messenger, Gibson said "I deeply regret the incident and apologize for allowing an argument to escalate to an altercation on my farm. I'm disappointed in myself. I have deep respect for the men and women willing to work on farms across America, including mine. I simply could not manage the farm without their help, and we wouldn't have the abundance we do in this country without them. I am taking a leave of absence because I don't want this personal matter to become a distraction from the important work of the federation."

The Messenger was unable to determine if Gibson had appeared before a judge to plead to the charge against him. Information on his attorney was also unavailable.