President of Utah Farm Bureau Arrested for Allegedly Backhanding Worker After Being Confronted About Missing Pay
Ron Gibson is reportedly being investigated by state authorities for alleged fraud and human trafficking
A Utah farming boss is facing assault charges after a video surfaced showing him allegedly backhanding one of his workers, who had confronted him about his missing pay.
Utah Farm Bureau President Ron Gibson has decided to take a leave of absence from his post after he was arrested following the August 8 incident, which unfolded on one of his Ogden farms, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
The disturbing footage, obtained by KSL-TV, shows Gibson being confronted by 11 employees asking about 4 missing paychecks owed to each of them. In the video, Gibson lunges toward a worker and appears to backhand him off-camera. The sound of the strike was also recorded.
- Prince Harry Takes Stand at British Tabloid Trial After Missing First Day
- Trump’s Truth Social Platform Tipped FBI on Threats Made by Utah Man Fatally Shot During Arrest Attempt
- Sewer Company Worker Charged With Illegally Dumping Human Waste in Utah
- Utah Man Killed During FBI Raid Connected to Threats to Biden Allegedly Pointed Gun at Agents
- Hospital Workers Prevail in Cases Over Lost Pay
- Kamala Harris Confronts AI Fears, Meets With Civil Rights Leaders
The worker was hit after talking over Gibson, who told him to "shut up" in Spanish before striking the employee. The worker's mouth started to bleed, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
In addition to his arrest, KSL-TV reports that Gibson is now being investigated by state authorities for alleged fraud and human trafficking.
Gibson is the president of the Utah Farm Bureau, which has yet to comment on his arrest. He owns Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden. The Utah Farm Bureau's biography for Gibson claims he is a sixth generation dairy farm, "affectionately known as the 'Milkman.'"
In a statement to The Messenger, Gibson said "I deeply regret the incident and apologize for allowing an argument to escalate to an altercation on my farm. I'm disappointed in myself. I have deep respect for the men and women willing to work on farms across America, including mine. I simply could not manage the farm without their help, and we wouldn't have the abundance we do in this country without them. I am taking a leave of absence because I don't want this personal matter to become a distraction from the important work of the federation."
The Messenger was unable to determine if Gibson had appeared before a judge to plead to the charge against him. Information on his attorney was also unavailable.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- 1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: SurveyNews
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews