President of Powerful National Association of Realtors Faces Sexual Harassment Claims from Several Women

The head of the largest real estate organization in the U.S. is facing a slew of sexual harassment allegations from multiple female employees.

Multiple women have come forward with complaints against National Association of Realtors (NAR) President Kenny Parcell, saying he displayed a pattern of behavior that included lewd comments, text messages and unwanted touching, according to a report from The New York Times.

Among the claims, Parcell is alleged to have texted a picture of his crotch to one of the women and put his hands down his pants in front of another. A third woman, Janelle Brevard, recounted a consensual sexual relationship she had with Parcell that turned sour after he retaliated when it ended.

Brevard, 51, was reportedly fired in September 2022 for not disclosing her relationship with Parcell, according to the lawsuit she filed in June.

After she reached an agreement with NAR in July, Brevard withdrew her lawsuit and received a $107,000 severance package, which included lawyer fees.

Brevard and the two other women filed formal sexual harassment complaints and all three were eventually offered severance packages and required to sign a nondisclosure agreement as a result.

Bruce Fox, one of Brevard’s lawyers, said she complied with the severance package deal out of fear.

“Feeling intimidated by such a powerful adversary, she agreed to promptly settle her case,” he said.

The Times reports that the 16 complaints were filed against Parcell have gained traction after Brevard filed a lawsuit against NAR for sexual and racial harassment.

The newspaper spoke to 29 employees and former leaders at NAR — a company with over one billion dollars in assets that controls access to nearly every home listing in the U.S. The employees told The Times that little has changed after several years of complaints against Parcel.

Fifty-two-year-old Stephanie Quinn, the NAR’s former director of business meetings and events, told The Times Parcell often expected hugs and tried to schedule meetings with young employees late at night. She said Parcell began questioning her authority after she turned down a hug from him.

“There is the sexual harassment, and then woven into it, this culture of fear,” Quinn told the outlet. “His behavior is predatory. I feel like I was constantly screaming, ‘This is so inappropriate.’”

Kaki Lybbert, a Texas Realtor who served on NAR’s leadership board last year, said harassment is part of the organization’s culture. She recalled seeing Parcell snub female employees who refused to flatter or entertain him — something she told The Times did not happen to men at the company.

“I’ve seen up close and personal how people are treated, and it made me sick to my stomach,” Lybbert said to the newspaper.

Parcel denied both of the women’s allegations.

“I have never tried to reach out to anyone ‘younger’ or ‘late at night,”’ he told The Times. “I do not know what these allegations are referring to or have any frame of reference for this.”

“I am a friendly and outgoing person in a world that is growing ever more cynical, conflicted, and cold,” Parcell said in a statement obtained by the news outlet. “Well-intended actions on my part are being twisted and distorted.”

Through his lawyer, he also told The Times the accusations were “categorically false.”

The company told The Times they had no record of complaints from Quinn. According to its website, the company mandates sexual harassment and discrimination prevention training and “prioritizes a respectful workplace."

Nineteen women interviewed told the newspaper that they had experienced sexual harassment at NAR, which has a majority of female members at 66 percent.

According to The Times, many women who brought forth their complaints said leadership discouraged them from speaking up about such incidents again. Ten other women said they were subject to a culture that was sexist and belittled them.

In July a letter, signed by “a confidential coalition of 37 involved Realtor leaders,” was sent to over 20 NAR past presidents. The anonymous authors demanded Parcell resign.

“This is an intimidating process. None of us are willing to put our names on anything,” the letter, obtained by The Times reads. “We are in a crisis management situation, and the members MUST speak out.”