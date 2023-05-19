Obama, Colbert, Kimmel Among 500 Americans Banned From Entering Russia

Russia has banned entry into the country to 500 Americans, including former President Barack Obama and late night television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers, the foreign ministry reported on Friday.

Moscow blames sanctions. The U.S. has put them in place in response the invasion of Ukraine.

"In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration... entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans," the foreign ministry, the news agency AFP reported.

In addition to the former president and trio of TV funnymen, the list includes 45 members of the House of Representatives and Sens. J.D. Vance, Katie Britt and Eric Schmitt. Also barred are former ambassadors to Russia John Tefft and Jon Huntsman, and several CNN journalists, among them anchor Erin Burnett.

The U.S. increased sanctions this week and the Commerce Department also added 71 firms to its own list.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Friday sanctions “will further tighten the vise on Putin’s ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions.”