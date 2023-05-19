The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Obama, Colbert, Kimmel Among 500 Americans Banned From Entering Russia

    500 people were added to the non-entry list on Friday.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Russia has banned entry into the country to 500 Americans, including former President Barack Obama and late night television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers, the foreign ministry reported on Friday.

    Moscow blames sanctions. The U.S. has put them in place in response the invasion of Ukraine.

    "In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration... entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans," the foreign ministry, the news agency AFP reported.

    In addition to the former president and trio of TV funnymen, the list includes 45 members of the House of Representatives and Sens. J.D. Vance, Katie Britt and Eric Schmitt. Also barred are former ambassadors to Russia John Tefft and Jon Huntsman, and several CNN journalists, among them anchor Erin Burnett.

    Read More

    The U.S. increased sanctions this week and the Commerce Department also added 71 firms to its own list.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Friday sanctions “will further tighten the vise on Putin’s ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.