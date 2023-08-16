Preschool Teacher Killed at County Fair Tractor Pull When Wheel Flew Off and Hit Her

A preschool teacher and mother of two was killed in Pennsylvania late last week in a freak accident at a county fair tractor pull.

On Friday, Brandy Horner, 33, was at the Union County West End Fair in Laurelton — one of many spectators there to watch a tractor pull competition.

In such events, tractors compete to see which one can pull the heaviest load.

Police claim that a piece of machinery — an exhaust wheel — snapped off one of the tractors mid-competition. The dislodged wheel went hurtling toward the crowd, and struck Horner's neck.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died hours later.

A funeral service for the married mother of two boys is Wednesday. According to her obituary, Horner "enjoyed baking, gardening and camping with her family."

The Tribune-Democrat reports that Horner worked at The Learning Lamp, a non-profit early childhood program in Johnston, Pennsylvania.

The president of the non-profit, Leah Spangler, told the paper Horner was a dedicated educator.

"Brandy's heart was really into her work because she loved working with kids and saw the value in the preschool program," Spangler said. "My heart goes out to her family in this difficult time."