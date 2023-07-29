‘Preppy Killer’ Robert Chambers Back on Public Streets After 15 Years In Prison

Robert Chambers, nicknamed the "Preppy Killer" for murdering a teenage girl in Central Park in 1986, was released on parole from prison this week on a separate drugs and assault case, according to a report.

Chambers, 56, was freed from New York's Shawangunk Correctional Facility on Tuesday, the New York Post reported, citing state Department of Correction records.

He had served 15 years of a 19-year sentence for operating a cocaine and heroin drug ring out of his Manhattan apartment, the report said.

He will remain on parole until 2028, the Post reported.

"Preppy Killer" Robert Chambers after being charged with killing Jennifer Levin in Central Park in 1986. Getty Images

Chambers gained notoriety and the moniker in the summer of 1986 when as a 19-year-old prep student he was arrested for the killing of Jennifer Levin, 18, near the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Central Park.

A bicyclist found Levin's strangled, half-naked body in Central Park, and Chambers, who had a reputation as a ladies' man, was charged with her death.

He claimed to police that Levin died during consensual "rough sex" in the park.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and was released in 2003.

Chambers went back to prison in 2008 on the drug charges.