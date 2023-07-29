‘Preppy Killer’ Robert Chambers Back on Public Streets After 15 Years In Prison - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Preppy Killer’ Robert Chambers Back on Public Streets After 15 Years In Prison

Convicted in the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin, Chambers was serving a sentence on separate drug and assault charges in New York

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Robert Chambers, nicknamed the "Preppy Killer" for murdering a teenage girl in Central Park in 1986, was released on parole from prison this week on a separate drugs and assault case, according to a report.

Chambers, 56, was freed from New York's Shawangunk Correctional Facility on Tuesday, the New York Post reported, citing state Department of Correction records. 

He had served 15 years of a 19-year sentence for operating a cocaine and heroin drug ring out of his Manhattan apartment, the report said. 

He will remain on parole until 2028, the Post reported.

Read More
&quot;Preppy Killer&quot; Robert Chambers after being charged with killing Jennifer Levin in Central Park in 1986.
"Preppy Killer" Robert Chambers after being charged with killing Jennifer Levin in Central Park in 1986.Getty Images

Chambers gained notoriety and the moniker in the summer of 1986 when as a 19-year-old prep student he was arrested for the killing of Jennifer Levin, 18, near the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Central Park.

A bicyclist found Levin's strangled, half-naked body in Central Park, and Chambers, who had a reputation as a ladies' man, was charged with her death.

He claimed to police that Levin died during consensual "rough sex" in the park.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and was released in 2003.

Chambers went back to prison in 2008 on the drug charges.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.