The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    U.S. Geological Survey

    An earthquake with a preliminary 5.7 magnitude rattled parts of Northern California Thursday afternoon, with shakes reportedly felt between Sacramento and Reno, Nev. 

    The earthquake was reported at 4:19 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No property damages or injuries have been reported near the epicenter of the quake in the census-designated area of Quincy in Plumas County, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

    The USGS also detected at least eight aftershocks in the area with preliminary magnitudes between 2.5 and three.

    The quake was strong enough to disrupt 911 dispatch phone lines for the California Highway Patrol's Chico office. Those with emergencies are asked to call 530 332-1200.

    Read More

    Businesses in Quincy did not report damages as a result of the earthquake outside of a few paintings being knocked off the wall at the Gold Pan Lodge hotel.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.