An earthquake with a preliminary 5.7 magnitude rattled parts of Northern California Thursday afternoon, with shakes reportedly felt between Sacramento and Reno, Nev.
The earthquake was reported at 4:19 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No property damages or injuries have been reported near the epicenter of the quake in the census-designated area of Quincy in Plumas County, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
The USGS also detected at least eight aftershocks in the area with preliminary magnitudes between 2.5 and three.
The quake was strong enough to disrupt 911 dispatch phone lines for the California Highway Patrol's Chico office. Those with emergencies are asked to call 530 332-1200.
Businesses in Quincy did not report damages as a result of the earthquake outside of a few paintings being knocked off the wall at the Gold Pan Lodge hotel.
