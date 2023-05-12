Pregnant Woman Walks Graduation Stage While in Labor

A woman who was 38 weeks pregnant and already dilating still managed to participate in her college's graduation ceremony last week, WDIV-TV reported.

Kelsey Hudie, a first-time mom at 27, had asked organizers at Henry Ford College in Dearborn, Mich., if she could walk across the stage earlier in the ceremony in case she needed to scramble to the hospital in time to give birth.

"I even said if I had her before the walk, I was just going to hold her in my arms and walk across the stage," Hudie told WDIV-TV. Hudie credits her aunt, who works at the school, with helping to switch the order of the ceremony.

"I hope you will allow me to quickly move through one degree before we do the rest of you all," college President Russell Kavalhuna told the hundreds of graduates in attendance, according to WDIV-TV.

Hudie received her diploma in front of a cheering crowd, then headed to the hospital to give birth to a girl named Nylah.

Next, she plans to transfer her credits to a university to work toward a degree in education. "I've wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember," Hudie told ABC News. "If anybody is going through the same thing, I hope they don't give up."