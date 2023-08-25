Pregnant Woman Shot and Killed by Police in Ohio Supermarket Parking Lot
The woman's unborn child did not survive
A pregnant 21-year-old woman was fatally shot by police in the parking lot of an Ohio supermarket on Thursday, according to authorities and local news reports.
Ta’kiya Young was pronounced dead after the 6:30 p.m. shooting outside a Kroger store in Blendon Township, about 15 miles northeast of Columbus, officials said Friday.
Young’s unborn child did not survive. It was not immediately clear how far Young was into her pregnancy.
With the investigation ongoing, details about the circumstances of the shooting remained scant on Friday, including whether Young was armed.
It also remains unclear how or why police initially made contact with Young, with local outlet WSYX reporting that there was no 911 call placed.
At one point, Young was apparently driving a dark-colored sedan that looked to have jumped a curb and crashed into the store’s exterior wall, near a walk-up pharmacy window, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
It remains unclear whether Young was shot before or after the apparent crash, WSYX reported.
At least one officer opened fire, with WSYX and the Dispatch identifying the shooter as a member of the Blendon Township Police Department. At least two other agencies — the Westerville Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office — also responded to the scene, according to local outlet WCMH.
It’s unclear how many officers fired their weapons, another local outlet, WBNS, reported. No officers were injured.
Young was rushed from the scene to an area hospital, but could not be saved.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident, as is common statewide on police-involved shootings.
A spokesperson for the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday called the investigation “active and ongoing.”
