Pregnant Woman Mistakenly Arrested Because of Incorrect Facial Recognition Technology: Lawsuit

A Detroit woman was mistakenly arrested while she was eight months pregnant earlier this year because facial recognition technology incorrectly identified her as a suspect in a robbery and carjacking, a lawsuit filed in federal court says.
Porcha Woodruff, 32, was arrested at her home in February after she was identified in a photo lineup "following an unreliable facial recognition match," according to the lawsuit filed on Aug. 3 in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan.
The complaint, reviewed by The Messenger, lists the City of Detroit and Detroit police Det. LaShauntia Oliver as defendants.
Woodruff was getting her two children ready for school on Feb. 16 when six Detroit police officers arrived at her front door, the filing says.
"They presented her with an arrest warrant for robbery and carjacking, leaving her baffled and assuming it was a joke, given her visibly pregnant state," the lawsuit says. "However, the officers made it clear they were serious and proceeded to arrest her."
According to the complaint, the case is the latest incident to indicate there are facial recognition technology is flawed. Research has shown the technology can misidentify people of color at a disproportionately higher rate than white individuals.
The technology alone "cannot serve as probable cause for arrests," the lawsuit states.
"Despite its potential, law enforcement's reliance on facial recognition has led to wrongful arrests, causing humiliation, embarrassment and physical injury, as evident in this particular incident," the complaint says.
According to the lawsuit, the robbery victim told authorities he met a woman on Jan. 29 and they had sex.
That same day, they also went to a BP gas station, where the woman "interacted with several individuals," the complaint says.
The alleged robbery and carjacking happened after the two left for another location, the filing says.
The victim was held at gunpoint by a man who he saw the woman interact with at the gas station earlier, the lawsuit says. The victim's cell phone was also stolen but later returned by a woman to the gas station two days later.
Oliver, who was assigned to the case, used facial recognition technology to identify the woman who returned the phone based off security video footage from the gas station, the complaint says. The woman was identified as Woodruff, according to the lawsuit.
On Feb. 2, police arrested a man who was driving the victim's stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
The victim was shown a photo lineup and identified Woodruff as the woman who was present during the robbery and carjacking based off a photo of her from a 2015 arrest, the lawsuit says.
When she was arrested, Woodruff and her fiancé told police to confirm whether the woman involved in the crimes was pregnant, but they did not, according to the complaint.
Woodruff was arraigned and later released from custody on $100,000 personal bond. Her fiancé brought her to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a low heart rate because of dehydration, the lawsuit states. Woodruff was also having contractions due to stress.
Woodruff appeared in court again on March 6 for a preliminary examination, where the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office dismissed the case, citing "insufficient evidence," the lawsuit says.
The office told NBC News on Sunday, however, the case was dismissed by a judge, not prosecutors, and that the warrant issued for Woodruff's arrest "was appropriate based upon the facts."
Prosecutors also said the case was dismissed because the victim did not appear for a preliminary hearing, which is held to make sure there is sufficient evidence against a defendant, according to the news network.
It was unclear whether prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges against Woodruff, NBC News reported.
Detroit Police Chief James E. White told the network the allegations in the lawsuit are "very concerning."
"We are taking this matter very seriously, but we cannot comment further at this time due to the need for additional investigation," he said in a statement.
"We will provide further information once additional facts are obtained and we have a better understanding of the circumstances."
