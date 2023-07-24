A 21-year-old pregnant Texas woman was killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday at a birthday party.

Autumn Vallian died after being shot during a 1 a.m. argument between two groups of people in a Houston park when gunfire was exchanged, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.

Authorities told reporters a total of 36 rounds were fired, striking four people. Three of them were taken to the hospital, and one was treated on site with a graze wound.

It' is's unclear what the argument was over that led to the deadly shooting, but two suspected shooters are in custody, police said.

The hospitalized victims are all in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.