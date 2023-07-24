Pregnant Woman, 21, Killed and 4 Injured in Houston Birthday Party Shooting

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
A 21-year-old pregnant Texas woman was killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday at a birthday party.
Autumn Vallian died after being shot during a 1 a.m. argument between two groups of people in a Houston park when gunfire was exchanged, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.
Authorities told reporters a total of 36 rounds were fired, striking four people. Three of them were taken to the hospital, and one was treated on site with a graze wound.
It' is's unclear what the argument was over that led to the deadly shooting, but two suspected shooters are in custody, police said.
Read More
- Mother of 2 Killed, 8 Other Women Injured in Birthday Party Shooting in Chicago
- Laser Pointer Fight Escalated into Fatal Shooting of Pregnant Woman: Prosecutors
- Texas Man Who Killed Pregnant Sister and Attempted to Stage Crime Gets 40 Years for Murder
- Indiana Shooting at Overnight Party Leaves 18 Injured, At Least One Dead
- 4 Killed, 2 Children Injured in Philadelphia Shooting
The hospitalized victims are all in stable condition, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews