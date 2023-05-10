Family and loved ones are pleading for the safe return of a pregnant Florida teen who vanished nearly a week ago, according to reports.
19-Year-Old Anastasia Gilley has not been seen or heard from since May 3, according to her friend and one-time guardian Mary Taylor, who told local outlet WCTV she last received a text from her that evening.
“I’m feeling overwhelmed. Scared,” Taylor told the outlet. “I’m almost speechless because this is out of character.”
A “family member took Anastasia to [an] appointment Wednesday [May 3] and returned her to her home approximately 4 - 4:30 Wednesday,” Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield told WJHG.
Later that night, Gilley, who is four months pregnant, texted a friend who lives in Kentucky, Taylor told WCTV. Since, Gilley has been “radio silent,” missing a doctor’s appointment and several shifts at work, Taylor said.
- Family of Murdered Pregnant Teen Says Being a Mom Was ‘All She Ever Wanted’
- Rescue Crew Uses Infrared Cameras to Find Missing Teen in Glacier National Park
- Woman Accused of Burying Husband in Backyard Claims Teen Girl Confessed to Killing
- Migrant Teen From Honduras Dies in Government Custody at Florida Shelter
- Missing EMT Who Was Witness In Rape Case Found Alive, Limping Into Store in Burned Clothes
“She’s 4-foot-11 and acts 10-feet tall and bulletproof, but this is a big world for her,” she said. “This is a big world and we want Anastasia home safe.”
James Delaney, Gilley’s stepfather, drove to her Marianna home on Friday after learning that family and friends could not reach her. Though there were no signs of a struggle and nothing appeared to be missing, Delaney noticed that his stepdaughter’s cats had not been fed.
“It was kind of troubling because none of the cat food bowls had cat food,” he told WCTV. “They didn’t have any water. So whenever this occurred, it was a couple of days.
“If you’ve seen her, please let us know. Help her get home. If you have her, let her go,” Delaney continued. “We don’t know what’s going on, but she didn’t run away.”
Investigators have not publicly identified a person of interest in the case. Gilley’s family told WCTV that her boyfriend is not under suspicion and has an alibi.
Gilley is 4’11’’ and 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and is four months pregnant. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews