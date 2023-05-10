Family and loved ones are pleading for the safe return of a pregnant Florida teen who vanished nearly a week ago, according to reports.



19-Year-Old Anastasia Gilley has not been seen or heard from since May 3, according to her friend and one-time guardian Mary Taylor, who told local outlet WCTV she last received a text from her that evening.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed. Scared,” Taylor told the outlet. “I’m almost speechless because this is out of character.”

A “family member took Anastasia to [an] appointment Wednesday [May 3] and returned her to her home approximately 4 - 4:30 Wednesday,” Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield told WJHG.

Later that night, Gilley, who is four months pregnant, texted a friend who lives in Kentucky, Taylor told WCTV. Since, Gilley has been “radio silent,” missing a doctor’s appointment and several shifts at work, Taylor said.

“She’s 4-foot-11 and acts 10-feet tall and bulletproof, but this is a big world for her,” she said. “This is a big world and we want Anastasia home safe.”

James Delaney, Gilley’s stepfather, drove to her Marianna home on Friday after learning that family and friends could not reach her. Though there were no signs of a struggle and nothing appeared to be missing, Delaney noticed that his stepdaughter’s cats had not been fed.

“It was kind of troubling because none of the cat food bowls had cat food,” he told WCTV. “They didn’t have any water. So whenever this occurred, it was a couple of days.

“If you’ve seen her, please let us know. Help her get home. If you have her, let her go,” Delaney continued. “We don’t know what’s going on, but she didn’t run away.”

Investigators have not publicly identified a person of interest in the case. Gilley’s family told WCTV that her boyfriend is not under suspicion and has an alibi.

Gilley is 4’11’’ and 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and is four months pregnant. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624.