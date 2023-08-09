Maui Wildfire Is Moving Fast, Leaving Residents in ‘Turmoil, Heartbreak,’ Social Media Posts Reveal - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Maui Wildfire Is Moving Fast, Leaving Residents in ‘Turmoil, Heartbreak,’ Social Media Posts Reveal

Witnesses of Hawaii fires describe Maui as an 'apocalyptic scene'

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Residents and tourists in Hawaii are pleading for prayers and shelter as others "helplessly watch" communities on the island of Maui "turning into ash."

A fire that broke out Tuesday night has prompted evacuations and a scramble for safety on Maui. Some are speculating that it could be the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s history since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

Wind from Hurricane Dora, which is hundreds of miles off the coast of Maui, has fueled the spread of fires affecting the Kihei and Lahaina areas of the island.

Witnesses have taken to social media to reveal frightening conditions overnight on the island.

Read More
Hawaii Fires
Brutal wildfires being further spread by Hurricane Dora are engulfing Hawaii in Lahaina, Kihei and Kula.Hawaii News Now/Screenshot

One woman described "an apocalyptic scene" in a TV interview, with some residents Tuesday night being forced to jump into harbor waters to escape flames, CBS News Honolulu affiliate  KGMB-TV reported.

They were later rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Per KGMB-TV, while the extent of damage in Lahaina is "unclear," videos on social media show a wall of flames descending on the Front Street business district.

People evacuating are asking for prayers, and several videos depict people driving through the wreckage and too-close flames.

The National Weather Service noted that Hurricane Dora contributed to the fire - although it was hundreds of miles south of the island, its wind gusts fanned flames overnight. Tuesday night, the hurricane was labeled a Category 4.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.