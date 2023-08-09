Maui Wildfire Is Moving Fast, Leaving Residents in ‘Turmoil, Heartbreak,’ Social Media Posts Reveal
Witnesses of Hawaii fires describe Maui as an 'apocalyptic scene'
Residents and tourists in Hawaii are pleading for prayers and shelter as others "helplessly watch" communities on the island of Maui "turning into ash."
A fire that broke out Tuesday night has prompted evacuations and a scramble for safety on Maui. Some are speculating that it could be the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s history since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.
Wind from Hurricane Dora, which is hundreds of miles off the coast of Maui, has fueled the spread of fires affecting the Kihei and Lahaina areas of the island.
Witnesses have taken to social media to reveal frightening conditions overnight on the island.
- Hawaii Shelters Overrun as Unprecedented, Fast Moving Wildfires Rage in Maui
- Maui Residents Forced to Flee Into Ocean to Escape ‘Apocalyptic’ Wildfire
- Stunning Video Shows First Daylight Look at Beach Town Destroyed by Maui Wildfires
- Cell Service Could Be Out for More Than a Month in Maui as Wildfires Decimate Parts of Hawaii
- Maui Residents Describe How Wildfire Victims Died Trapped in Their Homes, in Cars and in the Sea
- Tourists Given Little Time to Evacuate Maui Hotels and Residents Forced to Leave Pets Behind As Wind Gusts Spread Wildfires
One woman described "an apocalyptic scene" in a TV interview, with some residents Tuesday night being forced to jump into harbor waters to escape flames, CBS News Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV reported.
They were later rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Per KGMB-TV, while the extent of damage in Lahaina is "unclear," videos on social media show a wall of flames descending on the Front Street business district.
People evacuating are asking for prayers, and several videos depict people driving through the wreckage and too-close flames.
The National Weather Service noted that Hurricane Dora contributed to the fire - although it was hundreds of miles south of the island, its wind gusts fanned flames overnight. Tuesday night, the hurricane was labeled a Category 4.
