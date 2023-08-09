Maui Wildfire Is Moving Fast, Leaving Residents in ‘Turmoil, Heartbreak,’ Social Media Posts Reveal

Residents and tourists in Hawaii are pleading for prayers and shelter as others "helplessly watch" communities on the island of Maui "turning into ash."

A fire that broke out Tuesday night has prompted evacuations and a scramble for safety on Maui. Some are speculating that it could be the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s history since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

Wind from Hurricane Dora, which is hundreds of miles off the coast of Maui, has fueled the spread of fires affecting the Kihei and Lahaina areas of the island.

Witnesses have taken to social media to reveal frightening conditions overnight on the island.

Brutal wildfires being further spread by Hurricane Dora are engulfing Hawaii in Lahaina, Kihei and Kula. Hawaii News Now/Screenshot

One woman described "an apocalyptic scene" in a TV interview, with some residents Tuesday night being forced to jump into harbor waters to escape flames, CBS News Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV reported.

They were later rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Per KGMB-TV, while the extent of damage in Lahaina is "unclear," videos on social media show a wall of flames descending on the Front Street business district.

People evacuating are asking for prayers, and several videos depict people driving through the wreckage and too-close flames.

The National Weather Service noted that Hurricane Dora contributed to the fire - although it was hundreds of miles south of the island, its wind gusts fanned flames overnight. Tuesday night, the hurricane was labeled a Category 4.