PragerU Claims Its Controversial Videos Will Be Featured in Texas Schools

The State Board of Education chair says nobody from PragerU has reached out 'to discuss any working relationship'

Blake Harper
A video created by PragerU shows Christopher Columbus defending slavery in a series of ‘Leo & Layla’s History Adventures’PragerU Kids

PragerU announced this week that its controversial videos will be featured in Texas public school classrooms, and education officials from the state deny that the media nonprofit has been approved as a state vendor.

The conservative education platform posted the announcement on its website, with a video of PragerU CEO Marissa Streit and Texas State Board of Education member Julie Pickren.

"We are proud to announce that PragerU’s supplementary educational resources are on the approved vendor list in the state of Texas," the announcement says. "Children in thousands of K-12 Texas schools now have the opportunity to learn from PragerU’s wholesome, patriotic, and age-appropriate content."

However, Kevin Ellis, the State Board of Education chair told ABC13 that "no one from PragerU has presented to the State Board of Education or has contacted me, as chair of the State Board of Education, to discuss any working relationship."

"I have no knowledge of PragerU submitting any instructional material for approval to the SBOE in the past, and specifically, I know that PragerU has not submitted any instructional materials to the SBOE under the new Instructional Material review process that was adopted by the legislature this year," Ellis explained.

PragerU said in response they "provide supplementary, educational materials that teachers have the option to use."

"Just like school districts in Texas are able to use Scholastic, they can now use PragerU Kids materials," PragerU said in response to inquiries from ABC 13.

Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Education approved PragerU materials in classrooms. The decision was met with backlash from critics, who pointed out that these "educational" videos include notable abolitionists Frederick Douglas and Christopher Columbus defending slavery.

