PragerU Claims Its Controversial Videos Will Be Featured in Texas Schools

PragerU announced this week that its controversial videos will be featured in Texas public school classrooms, and education officials from the state deny that the media nonprofit has been approved as a state vendor.
The conservative education platform posted the announcement on its website, with a video of PragerU CEO Marissa Streit and Texas State Board of Education member Julie Pickren.
"We are proud to announce that PragerU’s supplementary educational resources are on the approved vendor list in the state of Texas," the announcement says. "Children in thousands of K-12 Texas schools now have the opportunity to learn from PragerU’s wholesome, patriotic, and age-appropriate content."
However, Kevin Ellis, the State Board of Education chair told ABC13 that "no one from PragerU has presented to the State Board of Education or has contacted me, as chair of the State Board of Education, to discuss any working relationship."
"I have no knowledge of PragerU submitting any instructional material for approval to the SBOE in the past, and specifically, I know that PragerU has not submitted any instructional materials to the SBOE under the new Instructional Material review process that was adopted by the legislature this year," Ellis explained.
PragerU said in response they "provide supplementary, educational materials that teachers have the option to use."
"Just like school districts in Texas are able to use Scholastic, they can now use PragerU Kids materials," PragerU said in response to inquiries from ABC 13.
- Florida Approves Educational Video Featuring Animated Christopher Columbus Defending Slavery: ‘Better Than Being Killed’
- Conservative Kids Education Platform Approved in Florida Features Frederick Douglas Calling Slavery a ‘Compromise’
- Florida Department of Education Being Investigated in Bid-Rigging Case
- Education Department Launches Investigation Into Harvard’s Legacy Admissions
- Department of Education Needs Creative Thinking: Invest Student Loan Payments
- Department of Education Grants Baylor University Religious Exemption to Title IX Sexual Harassment Law
Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Education approved PragerU materials in classrooms. The decision was met with backlash from critics, who pointed out that these "educational" videos include notable abolitionists Frederick Douglas and Christopher Columbus defending slavery.
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- There Will Be a Massive Test of the Emergency Alert System this Fall. Here’s What You Need To KnowNews