Practical Jokester Wins $1M Lottery Jackpot, No One Believes Him

The 70-year-old had to convince his three daughters he wasn't pranking them

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Michael ‘Hoogie’ Hoogerwerf holding his winning checkIowa Lottery

An Iowa man struggled to convince his three daughters that he had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize due to his history of pranking.

"I'm a bit of a prankster," said Michael "Hoogie" Hoogerwerf. "But I just talked with them personally and said, 'It's true, it's real.'"

The 70-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran won on June 23 but initially did not even realize it. He received a call from the manager of Smokin' Joe's, 3120 Rockingham Road in Davenport, where he had bought the ticket. The manager told him that the Iowa Lottery had notified the store that it had sold the winning ticket. After looking at the ticket he had purchased, Hoogie confirmed he was the big winner.

However, Hoogie had to convince his three daughters that this was not just another prank of his. It took some work, but eventually, they accompanied him to the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive to help their dad claim his prize.

"I believe him now, absolutely. Or this is the best prank ever," said his daughter, Melissa Heeren.

