Practical Jokester Wins $1M Lottery Jackpot, No One Believes Him

An Iowa man struggled to convince his three daughters that he had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize due to his history of pranking.
"I'm a bit of a prankster," said Michael "Hoogie" Hoogerwerf. "But I just talked with them personally and said, 'It's true, it's real.'"
The 70-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran won on June 23 but initially did not even realize it. He received a call from the manager of Smokin' Joe's, 3120 Rockingham Road in Davenport, where he had bought the ticket. The manager told him that the Iowa Lottery had notified the store that it had sold the winning ticket. After looking at the ticket he had purchased, Hoogie confirmed he was the big winner.
However, Hoogie had to convince his three daughters that this was not just another prank of his. It took some work, but eventually, they accompanied him to the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive to help their dad claim his prize.
- 73-Year-Old First-Time Player Wins ‘For Life’ Jackpot in Oregon Lottery
- Mega Millions Hits $640 Million, One of the Highest Jackpots Ever for Lottery Game
- On National Lottery Day, a Mathematician Reveals How Your Chances of Winning the Jackpot Compare to Other Unlikely Events
- Retired Handyman Wins $476 Million Mega Millions Jackpot in New York
- Maryland Man Wins Five Lottery Jackpots in Three Months
"I believe him now, absolutely. Or this is the best prank ever," said his daughter, Melissa Heeren.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews