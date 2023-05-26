$2 Billion Powerball Winner Sued for Allegedly Stealing Ticket
Jose Rivera claims that he is the one who bought the winning ticket
A lawsuit has been filed against a man who claimed the $2 billion jackpot from the California Powerball, accusing him of stealing the winning ticket.
Edwin Castro, the accused, received legal documents from two process servers at his luxurious $25 million Hollywood Hills mansion, reports The U.S. Sun.
The plaintiff, Jose Rivera, alleges that he is the rightful owner of the winning ticket, bought from a gas station in Altadena on November 7. However, the following day, Castro bagged the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.
In the lawsuit, Rivera claims his ticket was stolen by a man identified as "Reggie," or Urachi F. Romero. Details regarding how the ticket found its way to Castro remain unclear. Rivera insists Romero admitted to misplacing the ticket.
- Popsicles Purchase Leads to $25,000 a Year For Life
- How inflation — and resistance to tax hikes — drove the Powerball jackpot to a record $2 billion
- Store Clerk Indicted After Trying to Claim Stolen Lotto Ticket
- Family-Run Lottery Fraud Ringleaders Sentenced After Decade-Long Scheme
- Man Claims $390K Lottery Prize After Forgetting About It Twice
Romero had previously assured Rivera he would share the winnings if the ticket turned up. Following this, Rivera reported the suspected theft to law enforcement agencies and the commission.
Rivera is confident that video footage from Joe’s Service Center, the gas station where the ticket was sold, will verify his claim as the genuine winner.
Court proceedings, including a case management conference and proof of service hearing, are scheduled for July 24.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News