A lawsuit has been filed against a man who claimed the $2 billion jackpot from the California Powerball, accusing him of stealing the winning ticket.

Edwin Castro, the accused, received legal documents from two process servers at his luxurious $25 million Hollywood Hills mansion, reports The U.S. Sun.

The plaintiff, Jose Rivera, alleges that he is the rightful owner of the winning ticket, bought from a gas station in Altadena on November 7. However, the following day, Castro bagged the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

In the lawsuit, Rivera claims his ticket was stolen by a man identified as "Reggie," or Urachi F. Romero. Details regarding how the ticket found its way to Castro remain unclear. Rivera insists Romero admitted to misplacing the ticket.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Romero had previously assured Rivera he would share the winnings if the ticket turned up. Following this, Rivera reported the suspected theft to law enforcement agencies and the commission.

Rivera is confident that video footage from Joe’s Service Center, the gas station where the ticket was sold, will verify his claim as the genuine winner.

Court proceedings, including a case management conference and proof of service hearing, are scheduled for July 24.