Powerball Website Crashes From Apparent Traffic Overload Moments After $1B Drawing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Powerball Website Crashes From Apparent Traffic Overload Moments After $1B Drawing

A ticket sold in California won the jackpot, matching all six numbers, according to officials

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A customer checks the numbers on a Powerball ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Chicago.Scott Olson/Getty Images

The official Powerball website crashed Wednesday night moments after the drawing for the $1 billion mega prize.

Likely due to the sudden, massive influx of traffic from those who were hoping they had become instant millionaires, the blank webpage read only: "429.608 TooManyRequests" in the top left corner of the screen.

About 30 minutes after the 10 p.m. ET drawing, the website returned and was updated with the winning numbers.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was estimated to be worth $1 billion, payable over 30 years or $252.6 million at once. The winning numbers were 7 13 10 24 11 with a Powerball 24.

Read More

A ticket sold in California won the jackpot, matching all five numbers and the Powerball, according to officials.

Three tickets — sold in Florida, Philadelphia and Rhode Island — won $2 million, matching all five numbers with the power play option. And 36 tickets sold in various states, including seven in California and five in New York and Four in Texas, won $1 million matching all five numbers.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot, the fourth-largest ever, was an estimated $720 million over 30 years or $396.6 in cash.

Nobody has scored the top prize in either game since the most recent Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots were won back-to-back on April 18 and 19, respectively.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.