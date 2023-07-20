Powerball Website Crashes From Apparent Traffic Overload Moments After $1B Drawing

The official Powerball website crashed Wednesday night moments after the drawing for the $1 billion mega prize.

Likely due to the sudden, massive influx of traffic from those who were hoping they had become instant millionaires, the blank webpage read only: "429.608 TooManyRequests" in the top left corner of the screen.

About 30 minutes after the 10 p.m. ET drawing, the website returned and was updated with the winning numbers.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was estimated to be worth $1 billion, payable over 30 years or $252.6 million at once. The winning numbers were 7 13 10 24 11 with a Powerball 24.

A ticket sold in California won the jackpot, matching all five numbers and the Powerball, according to officials.

Three tickets — sold in Florida, Philadelphia and Rhode Island — won $2 million, matching all five numbers with the power play option. And 36 tickets sold in various states, including seven in California and five in New York and Four in Texas, won $1 million matching all five numbers.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot, the fourth-largest ever, was an estimated $720 million over 30 years or $396.6 in cash.

Nobody has scored the top prize in either game since the most recent Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots were won back-to-back on April 18 and 19, respectively.