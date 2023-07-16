Powerball Drawing for Saturday Jackpot Is a Whopping $875 Million

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night is $875 million, which is the third-largest prize in the game’s history. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET tonight.

Though the 07/15/23 Powerball jackpot is worth $875 million, it also has an immediate cash value option of $452.2 million. The total jackpot could increase depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing.

The winning numbers Wednesday (07/12/23) for the $750 million jackpot were: 23-35-45-66-67 with a Powerball of 20. The Power Play was 3x.

The Wednesday night drawing for a $750 million jackpot had no grand prize winner, but there were two tickets sold — one each in Florida and Indiana — that matched the first five white balls, and minus the red Powerball, for the game’s second prize of $1 million.

Had either player purchased the Power Play for an extra $1, then their winnings would be worth $2 million.

Now there’s an increased excitement around the country as the Powerball jackpot approaches $1 billion, which is different from the new Mega Millions jackpot of $640 million after if had no grand prize winner on Friday.

“There’s a lot of excitement surrounding both Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot runs, attracting new players and those who might occasionally play,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director

“Whether it’s your first time buying a ticket or you frequently play, if you win the jackpot remember to first, sign your ticket and reach out to your local lottery with any questions. Your local lottery is the best resource for information on ticket sale cut-off times and how to claim a prize.”

Here are the top 10 Powerball jackpots:

1. $2.04 billion (11/07/2022)

Single ticket sold in California

2. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee

3. $875 million — Current jackpot

4. $768.4 million (03/27/2019)

Single ticket sold in Wisconsin

5. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single ticket sold in Massachusetts

6. $754.6 million (02/06/2023)

Single ticket sold in Washington

7. $731.1 million (01/20/2021)

Single ticket sold in Maryland

8. $699.8 million (10/04/2021)

Single ticket sold in California

9. $687.8 million (10/27/2018)

Two winning tickets were drawn—one each in Iowa and New York



10. $632.6 million (01/05/2022)

Two winning tickets—one each in California and Wisconsin