Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots up to Combined $1.3 Billion and Counting

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is worth an estimated $750 million, the sixth-largest in the game’s history. Meanwhile, there was no Mega Millions winner from the Tuesday night drawing, raising that jackpot to $560 million for a combined total of $1.3 billion in cash prizes on the line -- and counting.



The Powerball jackpot began at $725 million on Wednesday morning but quickly soared to $750 million because of lofty ticket sales, according to the game’s website.

Drew Svitko, the Powerball Product Group chairman and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said the giant jackpots have created remarkable excitement around the country.

“There’s a lot of excitement surrounding both Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot runs, attracting new players and those who might occasionally play,” Svitko said.



“Whether it’s your first time buying a ticket or you frequently play, if you win the jackpot remember to first, sign your ticket and reach out to your local lottery with any questions. Your local lottery is the best resource for information on ticket sale cut-off times and how to claim a prize.”

There was no grand prize winner on Monday for the $681 million Powerball drawing but there were two tickets sold that matched the first five white balls, minus the red Powerball, for the game’s second prize. One of those tickets, which was sold in Iowa, is worth $2 million since the purchaser opted for the Power Play for an extra $1. The other second-prize ticket, which was purchased in California, is worth $1 million.

There have been 35 consecutive Powerball drawings without a winner. The last claimed jackpot was in April, for a prize worth $252.6 million.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, regardless of its size, according to Powerball’s website.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and one of America’s two biggest lottery jackpot games. The other, Mega Millions, has drawings on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Here are the top 10 all-time Powerball jackpots:

1. $2.04 billion (11/07/2022)

Single ticket sold in California

2. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee

3. $768.4 million (03/27/2019)

Single ticket sold in Wisconsin

4. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single ticket sold in Massachusetts

5. $754.6 million (02/06/2023)

Single ticket sold in Washington

6. $750 million — Current jackpot

7. $731.1 million (01/20/2021)

Single ticket sold in Maryland

8. $699.8 million (10/04/2021)

Single ticket sold in California

9. $687.8 million (10/27/2018)

Two winning tickets were drawn—one each in Iowa and New York



10. $632.6 million (01/05/2022)

Two winning tickets—one each in California and Wisconsin

