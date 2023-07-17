Powerball and Mega Millions Are Now Worth $1.5 Billion Combined. Here’s Why Jackpots Keep Getting Bigger

Surging jackpots offer lottery players a combined $1.5 billion between the Mega Millions and Powerball games this week.

The unusual confluence of two massive prizes is fueling dreams of an instant avalanche of riches for anyone willing to risk at least $4 in tickets against the astronomical odds.

The jackpot in Monday's Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time will be worth an estimated $900 million over 30 years or $465.1 million in cash.

Tuesday night's Mega Millions game has an estimated $640 million jackpot payable over three decades or $328 million all at once.

The bonanzas, which are fueled by ticket sales and continue to accumulate when no one wins, began growing in 2015 when Powerball rules were changed.

The number of white balls used to determine the first five winning numbers increased from 59 to 69.

The red Powerballs used for the crucial six number also decreased from 35 to 26.

The net effect produced a greater combination of winning numbers and lowered the odds of hitting the jackpot from 1-in-175.2 million to 1-in-292.2 million.

Mega Millions followed suit in 2017, doubling the cost of a $1 ticket while decreasing the number of white balls from 75 to 70 and increasing the number of gold Megaballs from 15 to 25.

That made the odds of winning the biggest prize 1-in-302.6 million, up from 1-in-258.9 million.

By comparison, the National Weather Service has put the lifetime odds of being struck by lightning in the U.S. at 1-in-15,300.

In any given year, the odds are less than 1-in-1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recent rising interest rates have also helped lottery officials offer bigger jackpots, CNBC reported in November.

A lottery player waits to buy tickets at John's Bros Liquor Store in Brooklyn, New York City, on July 12, 2023. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

That's because the prize that's offered is based on what a winner would take home if they chose to be paid out in a 30-year annuity.

"The annuity factor is made up of interest rates for securities purchased to fund prize payments," according to the Powerball website.

"The higher the interest rates, the higher the advertised Grand Prize."

If you or someone you know is addicted to gambling or struggling with symptoms that include an increasing preoccupation with gambling or a need to bet more money more frequently, confidential help is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. Online chat sessions are also available.