Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Storms

FlightAware reported more than 2,000 flights were delayed as airlines tried to recover Tuesday

Luke Funk
JWPlayer

More than 200,000 people across the East were still without power midday Tuesday after severe storms crossed a number of states on Monday.

North Carolina had more than 50,000 outages, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

Duke Energy, which provides power in the state, posted a storm update that crews have started making repairs and are assessing the damage. It did not have estimated times for restoration.

“We appreciate your patience while this work is underway,” it posted on its outage map.

A downed tree lies against a home at Shady Grove Mobile Home Park.
A downed tree lies against a home at Shady Grove Mobile Home Park in Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 7.Sean Mcinnis/The Charlotte Observer via AP

Pennsylvania still had 80,000 outages at noon on Tuesday. Maryland, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and South Carolina were also reporting widespread outages.

Thousands of flights were also canceled. Airlines were attempting to recover on Tuesday. FlightAware reported more than 350 flights across the country were already canceled by noon and more than 2,000 were delayed.

Hundreds of thousands of power outages were reported across the United States on Tuesday morning.PowerOutage.us

At the height of the outages on Monday night, more than a million customers had lost power.

“This does look to be one of the most impactful severe weather events across the Mid-Atlantic that we have had in some time,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Strong said in a Facebook live briefing.

The Knoxville Utilities Board tweeted that the damage across its service area in Tennessee was “widespread and extensive” and will likely take several days to repair.

But reported that 96% of its customers had power by 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The storms were blamed for the deaths of two people.

A 15-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree in Anderson, South Carolina and a 28-year-old man was killed by lightning in Florence, Alabama.

