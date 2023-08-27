Postpartum Psychosis Survivors on Cancer Doc Who Killed Baby and Herself: ‘What Separates Us Is Luck’

The shocking murder-suicide in which a New York City oncologist killed her baby daughter earlier this month made no sense to most people.

But for Teresa Twomey, it triggered an awful memory.

Twomey, who had no previous history of mental illness, experienced a terrifying psychotic break about a month after giving birth to her first child in 1998.

"I had intrusive thoughts about throwing her down the stairs," the 57-year-old mother of three told The Messenger.

"The worst of it for me was, at one point, I hallucinated that I picked up a pair of scissors and cut her open."

Even 25 years later, recalling the incident left Twomey in tears.

Twomey said she feared her husband would "get me locked up in a mental ward and leave me and take the baby."

As a result, she didn't tell him about what happened until after her symptoms had eased.

But the experience forever changed her and influenced her reaction when she learned about the horrific Aug. 5 incident in which Dr. Krystal Cascetta fatally shot her four-month-old daughter and herself in suburban Somers, New York.

"I felt empathy for her, for her child, for her family," said Twomey, who lives about 60 miles away in Cheshire, Connecticut.

"I think what separates me from someone like her is luck. I think, really, the thing that separates any woman who's gotten pregnant from her is luck."

The New York State Police, which is investigating Cascetta's murder-suicide, hasn't offered a motive for her actions and experts interviewed by The Messenger declined to speculate.

But one researcher who's interviewed about 40 women who killed their children said all of them had experienced postpartum psychosis.

"It's such a dangerous illness," said Dr. Margaret Spinelli, a clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University.

Postpartum psychosis is a rare condition that strikes between one and two per 1,000 new mothers, said Dr. Philip Resnick, a forensic psychiatry professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

By comparison, one in 10 mothers suffer the comparatively milder symptoms of postpartum depression, said Resnick who's been studying killer moms for 50 years.

Twomey's experience, which she believes was postpartum psychosis, led her to try to spread awareness of the condition, including by writing the 2009 book Understanding Postpartum Psychosis: A Temporary Madness.

Kristina Dulaney reacted similarly, founding the Cherished Mom advocacy and support group after she spent two and a half weeks in a psychiatric ward as the result of a psychotic break following the 2014 birth of her younger daughter.

"It took about a year to recover but I very quickly started sharing my story because I didn't want any other families to suffer this," said Dulaney, 38, who lives outside Johnson City, Tennessee.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta and her baby were found dead Saturday morning. ABC 7 Eyewitness News/Screengrab

What drives a mom to kill?

Resnick has interviewed more than 80 killer moms, which he said was the most by any researcher.

In 2006, he testified on behalf of Andrea Yates during the retrial at which she was acquitted by reason of insanity in the 2001 drownings of her five children in Houston.

Yates, who said she believed she was saving her kids' souls amid a delusional battle with Satan, was sent for treatment at Texas' Kerrville State Hospital and has since waived annual hearings to determine if she can be released.

Andrea Yates (R) and defense lawyer George Parnham react to the not guilty by reason of insanity verdict in her retrial in Houston on July 26, 2006. Brett Coomer-Pool/Getty Images

About 500 children are killed by their parents each year in the US, most often during their first year of life, Resnick told The Messenger.

Although Resnick said no agency has compiled data on the motives, he estimated that "dozens" of incidents annually resulted from postpartum mental illness.

Even so, most cases don't end in tragedy.

"Four percent of untreated postpartum psychosis results in infanticide," he said.

In addition, 5% of untreated postpartum psychosis cases lead to suicide but there are no statistics on murder-suicides, he said.

Yates' lawyer, George Parnham of Houston, said he thought there was "no question" that Cascetta's case involved postpartum psychosis.

"There's no other reasonable explanation," he said.

"The very fact that this young mother did what she did, I come up with the conclusion this had to have been the result of postpartum psychosis."

What causes postpartum psychosis?

The symptoms of postpartum psychosis include hallucinations, dissociation and insomnia, said psychologist Diana Barnes of the Center for Postpartum Health in Sherman Oaks, California.

Research suggests that the illness is a manifestation of bipolar disorder, and a personal or family history of bipolar disorder elevates the risk that a new mom will experience a psychotic episode, she said.

Changes in hormone levels have also been implicated, said Michele Davidson, the infanticide coordinator for the Portland, Oregon-based nonprofit Postpartum Support International (PSI).

"There is information out there that postpartum psychosis can only occur two weeks after birth, but we've seen it in people who are weaning [their babies]," she said.

"When you're breastfeeding, your prolactin levels are elevated and your estrogen levels are low, and when they start to shift you can have increases in postpartum mood disorders, including postpartum psychosis."

Davidson, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who counseled about 400 mothers during 12 years staffing PSI's telephone helpline, said she'd seen psychotic episodes develop "within two hours."

"It's really scary," she said.

Postpartum psychosis is treatable

Anyone with symptoms should be hospitalized immediately, Davidson said.

Mood stabilizers, such as lithium and lamotrigine, and anti-psychotics including Zyprexa, Seroquel and risperidone have proven effective in treating postpartum psychosis, she said.

"We got a call from someone who only wanted to do holistic intervention, with herbs," Davidson recalled.

"And it ended up her baby was killed as a result of psychosis."

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug zuranolone, sold under the brand name Zursuvae, as the first oral treatment specifically for postpartum depression.

Today, Twomey wishes that when she suffered from postpartum psychosis, she had the awareness and resources that are now available to mothers.

"I would like to think that if I thought there was help available, I would have told my husband to take me to the doctor," Twomey said.

"I didn't know it was something that was possible."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

It is normal to feel depressed, anxious, and overwhelmed after having a baby. You are not alone. It's important to remember that mental health challenges are common during this time and there is no shame in seeking help. If you need someone to talk to, call or text the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262) any time. It's free and confidential. #MaternalMentalHealth #TLCMAMA