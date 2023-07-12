Post Office Forced to Halt Service Due to Aggressive Hawk

Residents of Travis Heights, a neighborhood in Austin, Texas, haven’t gotten their mail delivered at home for five weeks thanks to a hawk that's been preventing postal workers from safely working the route.

At least 20 homes have been impacted by the USPS mail suspension, Axios Austin first reported. The territorial hawk has a nest of fledglings in the neighborhood, and residents have reported having to dodge attacks from the bird as it protects its young.

"Imagine walking out of your house and knowing that you're going to get punched in the back of the head by an animal with large talons," resident Alfred Del Barrio told FOX 7 Austin. "It’s not ideal."

Del Barrio told the news outlet that he has managed to avoid the attacks, but his brother hasn’t been as fortunate.

"My brother was on a run, and he thought I punched him in the back of the head, which I haven't done in 15 years," Del Barrio said. "I've always been able to dodge it. I just kind of like go underneath my awning or run into my car.

Residents of the neighborhood have to pick up their mail from the nearby post office due to the hawk.

"The presence of a hawk has prevented safe delivery of mail to a few of the residents on Milam and Kenwood," USPS spokesperson Becky Hernandez told Axios.

This is not the first time the USPS has had to suspend mail service in the area, resident Eric Klein told Axios.



He said the same hawk’s aggressive behavior halted mail delivery last year, too. Klein first spotted the hawk in the neighborhood two years ago and can see its nest from his front door. He carries an umbrella when he leaves his house to protect himself from the hawk, which struck him in the back of the head for the first time in April.

"When you live right by the nest, it's different," Klein said. "Everybody else just sees it flying around and thinks they're pretty."

The USPS told Axios it was in contact with Austin Animal Control and Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Travis Audubon Society told FOX 7 Austin that this is not unusual behavior this time of year.

"We are just basically overlapping with them in their territory, and they are divebombing people to try to protect their nest,” Nicole Netherton, executive director of the Travis Audubon Society, told the outlet.



"Because we have had such severe winter weather over the past several winters, it is possible that we have lost a significant enough canopy that birds are having to look for different spots to build their nest…it’s possible that they are maybe building their nest in their runner-up location that just happens to be closer to people."

She recommended people give the animal “as much space as possible” and try to ignore them, and if all else fails, carry an umbrella for protection.