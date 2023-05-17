A singer from Scotland was shocked when the rapper Post Malone gave him money to help buy his first house.
Gregor Hunter Coleman performed at Wunderbar in Glasgow when Malone, who was in town for part of his Twelve Carat tour, showed up. Once Coleman finished playing, the "Sunflower" singer invited him to hang out after he finished his set.
Malone asked if Coleman wanted a drink but Coleman told BBC Scotland that he politely declined the offer, saying he was saving for a house.
"Which was daft, my mates were, like, why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?" Coleman recounted to the BBC.
Malone reportedly said he respected Coleman's decision and asked him to sing at his concert's official afterparty instead.
When asked about payment, Coleman told Malone he did not need any money for the performance, so the 27-year-old rapper gave him a donation toward a deposit on his house.
- Adam Levine Is Returning to ‘The Voice’ to Perform New Music with Maroon 5
- Post Malone Announces New Self-Titled Album ‘Austin’
- Scottish Rock Band Stops Performance Mid-Show After Members Get into Brawl on Stage
- One Direction’s Liam Payne Says He’s 100 Days Sober
- Houston’s Only Lesbian Bar Says Insurers Are ‘Adding Drag In As A Risk Factor’
"He got talking to me and he offered to help me out with my house deposit," Coleman told the BBC.
Coleman did not reveal the amount Malone gave him but he did say that he also got Malone's phone number to send him some of his music.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews