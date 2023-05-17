The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Post Malone Gives Young Singer Money for House Deposit After Seeing Him Perform in Bar

    'My mates were, like, why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?'

    Blake Harper
    Lorne Thomson/Redferns

    A singer from Scotland was shocked when the rapper Post Malone gave him money to help buy his first house.

    Gregor Hunter Coleman performed at Wunderbar in Glasgow when Malone, who was in town for part of his Twelve Carat tour, showed up. Once Coleman finished playing, the "Sunflower" singer invited him to hang out after he finished his set.

    Malone asked if Coleman wanted a drink but Coleman told BBC Scotland that he politely declined the offer, saying he was saving for a house.

    "Which was daft, my mates were, like, why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?" Coleman recounted to the BBC.

    Malone reportedly said he respected Coleman's decision and asked him to sing at his concert's official afterparty instead.

    When asked about payment, Coleman told Malone he did not need any money for the performance, so the 27-year-old rapper gave him a donation toward a deposit on his house.

    Read More

    "He got talking to me and he offered to help me out with my house deposit," Coleman told the BBC.

    Coleman did not reveal the amount Malone gave him but he did say that he also got Malone's phone number to send him some of his music.

