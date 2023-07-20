Possible Lion on the Loose in Berlin, Residents Urged to Stay Inside

After an overnight sighting of what's believed to be a lioness around the outskirts of Berlin, local police urged residents on Thursday to stay indoors, The Guardian reported.

Affected areas include the districts of Kleinmachnow, Stahnsdorf and Teltow, where residents have been warned to avoid walking in the woods and to keep their pets and farm animals indoors. Childcare centers are open, according to the paper, but were advised to keep children indoors.

According to Tagesspiegel news, officials think the animal could now be in Berlin-Zehlendorf.

"Around midnight we received a notification that we couldn't believe," Brandenburg police spokesperson Daniel Kiep told public broadcaster RBB. "Two passersby spotted an animal chasing after another. One was a wild boar and the other appeared to be a big cat, a lion. The two men recorded a video on their phones and even experienced police officers had to confirm that we are probably dealing with a lion."

One Twitter user posted a video of what appears to be some kind of large cat by the side of a road on Tuesday night.

At a press conference, police said officers had two separate sightings overnight but haven't seen the animal since.

Officials told the Guardian that a veterinarian and two armed hunters were patrolling the area with orders to either stun or shoot the animal — they reportedly have the authority to kill the presumed lioness — while officials are using helicopters, drones, and thermal imaging cameras in an attempt to locate it from above.

"That looks like a lioness to me," wildlife expert Heribert Hofer, director of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, told Tagesspiegel after viewing the video. "This is not a lynx or a dog."

Police had not been notified of any escaped lioness in the area, The Guardian reported.

According to Tagesspiegel, the search is ongoing.

The Brandenburg Police Department didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.