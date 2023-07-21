Portuguese Man Claims He Was Locked Up for Weeks in Turkey for ‘Looking Gay’

A Portuguese man on a solo trip to Istanbul was headed to meet a friend for lunch when he stopped to ask police officers for directions because several streets had been blocked off, Portuguese outlet P3 reported.



Unbeknownst to him, an unlicensed LGBTQ pride parade was taking place nearby. Miguel Alvaro, who is gay, was promptly arrested because police assumed he was participating.



Alvaro claims an officer slammed him against a wall before throwing him into the back of a police van. He was punched in the ribs and hit in the shoulder, which began to bleed.



The police apparently arrested Alvaro, 34, based on his appearance alone. He said he was wearing “shorter shorts and shirt than usual for a man, even with neutral colors.”



"[I] was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he told P3.



At least 100 people in Istanbul were arrested for participating in parades to mark June as LGBTQ pride month.



Alvaro said he spend about 13 hours in the police van, which gradually filled with other detained demonstrators over the course of the day.



He was sent to the Taksim police station with at least two other foreign men — one from Russia, and one from Iran. The trio was then transported to the Tuzla immigration detention center, which is notorious for its violent and overcrowded conditions.



Finally, they were taken by bus to a prison along the Syrian border. The trip took about 17 hours during which Alvaro and the other foreign nationals were given no food, water, or bathroom services. There, they received constant death threats from other inmates, Alvaro said.



Alvaro, who has both Portuguese and South African nationality, said he was unable to call his family until several weeks later. His loved ones contacted the Portuguese embassy in Turkey, but no representatives came to help him.



Over the course of nearly 20 days, guards frequently made homophobic comments toward Alvaro and the two inmates who traveled with him and gave them no clothes to change into, per P3.



"They commented several times: 'Why are these queers here?', while laughing at us," Alvaro said. "They ignored us when we asked questions, it was as if we didn't exist."



Alvaro was finally released on July 12 and flew back to Portugal with help from the local LGBTQ organization Istanbul Pride, which also offered its support to the other two inmates.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fueled anti-LGBTQ sentiment earlier this year, especially in the lead-up to the nation's May elections. "We are against the LGBT," he said in one rally. "Family is sacred to us — a strong family means a strong nation."



While it is not technically illegal to be gay in Turkey, the country is ranked second-worst for LGBTQ rights in Europe, trailing only Azerbaijan, according to the non-governmental organization ILGA-Europe.



Protesters marched with flags and slogans on June 26, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. They faced similar resistance this year. Hakan Akgun/Getty Images