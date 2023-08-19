Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After Opening

Portland, Oregon's first officially sanctioned homeless 'park', aimed at encouraging the city's homeless population to inhabit the well-equipped, drug and alcohol free space, sits mostly empty one month after it's opening as the city grapples with a growing homeless and drug crisis.

In an effort to address homelessness, Portland approved $27 million to fund three official homeless shelters to house those sleeping on the streets, including the Sunderland RV Safe Park in Northwest Portland near Portland's International Airport, which opened mid-July as the city's first official shelter for people living in their RVs.

The alcohol and drug-free site can take up to 55 RVs, but only nine vehicles moved in, according to the Daily Mail. The RV park is part of the city’s Safe Rest Village program, a local government-funded plan meant to provide temporary alternative shelter sites, including pods— basic tiny homes, according to the Portland Tribune.

However, the Daily Mail visited two sites earlier this month and reported that the sites were mostly empty as some homeless people preferred to stay in unsanctioned campsites across the city, living in tents and abusing drugs on the sidewalks.

Additionally, a line of trailers and broken-down RVs were parked near the Sunderland RV Safe Park at an intersecting road in what seemed to be unsanctioned campsites, according to the Daily Mail.



There were at least 7,480 people experiencing homelessness across the Portland metro areas by late January, according to official data cited by local news station KOIN. Annual Point In Time Count data showed that almost 1,000 more people experienced homelessness in 2023 than the year prior. Multnomah County saw a 21% spike in its homeless population with over 6,000 people lacking housing security, according to official county data released in May.

