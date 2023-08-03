Portland Woman Attacked With Bottle, Waits 20 Minutes for Cops Before Giving Up

A Portland doctor who was attacked last week by a homeless man said she blames the city —not the police— for the lack of response following the incident.

In an interview with Fox News, Mary Costantino said she waited more than 20 minutes for police to show up after she was knocked unconscious with a bottle. She eventually gave up and went home.

“I got hit and I fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious,” Costantino said. “It was hurled pretty hard. It happened fast, kind of out of nowhere.”

Costantino told Fox she didn’t blame police for the slow response -- Portland Police confirmed to Fox that officers arrived about half an hour after the attack -- but rather the city's residents and elected officials.

"I do not hold the police accountable for this at all — I hold our city accountable for defunding the police,” Costantino said in the interview. "We don't have enough police force to protect our citizens, and we did this to ourselves.”

"Our goal is always to help as much as we can, as quickly as we can. But with our staffing being at historic lows, this has become a challenge for us," Lt. Nathan Sheppard of the Portland Police Dept. told Fox News.

"At the time this call came in, our officers were actively on 26 calls throughout the city," he said. "There were 0 free officers and another 52 calls holding.”

The department currently has about 80 vacancies.

”If we don't have police officers to come to the side of somebody who is under attack, then we're all on our own," Costantino said.

According to police data, Portlanders are currently facing an average of 20+ minute waits for each 911 call, the longest wait times in more than a decade.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the unprovoked attack, which was caught on surveillance video. Per KPTV, they are looking for a white man in his 20s or 30s, who was wearing a dark hoodie with a white logo and black pants at the time of the incident.