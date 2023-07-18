Oregon Governor Granted Early Release to Person of Interest in Portland Serial Killings: Reports
Several people familiar with the investigation have identified Jesse Lee Calhoun as the man linked to the alleged killings of at least four women in the Portland area
The person of interest linked to the deaths of multiple women in Oregon previously had his prison sentence commuted by former Gov. Kate Brown.
According to The Oregonian, other local media and several people familiar with the investigation have identified Jesse Lee Calhoun as the man linked to the alleged killings of at least four women in the Portland area.
The Oregonian reports Calhoun, 38, was convicted on stolen vehicle and burglary charges in 2019.
In June 2021, Brown granted him clemency after he volunteered as an inmate firefighter.
- Person of Interest in Portland Serial Killings Previously Attacked Victim, but Wasn’t Arrested, Her Dad Says
- Woman Who Claims She’s Dating ‘Person of Interest’ in Portland Serial Killings Says She’s Sticking with Him For Now
- Police Arrest Possible Serial Killer Tied to Deaths of 4 Women in Oregon
- Right-Wing Provocateur Seeks $100M From Portland, Oregon for ‘Political Discrimination’
At the time of his early release, Brown said Calhoun “did not present an unacceptable safety, security, or compliance risk to the community,” according to a letter reviewed by the outlet.
Calhoun was freed on July 22, 2021, nearly a year ahead of his original release date, Betty Bernt, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Corrections, told the paper.
On Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced at least one person of interest has been linked to the deaths of Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real, whose bodies were found between February and May of 2023.
Their causes of death remain undetermined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.
“We have not named a suspect,” Liz Merah, a district attorney’s office spokesperson said, per The Oregonian.
In June, District Attorney Mike Schmidt sent a letter to Gov. Tina Kotek’s office, requesting Calhoun's commutation be rescinded, citing his alleged involvement “in criminal activity currently under investigation by Oregon law enforcement.”
Jail records indicate Calhoun was readmitted to jail on July 6. His earliest release date is listed as June 9, 2024.
