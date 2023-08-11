Portland Murder Victim’s Mother Believes She Was Victim of Serial Killer: ‘Too Many Damn Coincidences’

Diana Allen last spoke with her daughter, Charity Perry, in January. It was a pleasant chat, she recalls.

Before hanging up, Allen, 44, and Charity, 24, agreed to talk again soon. "I love you," her daughter told her.

They never spoke again.

Charity was "really loving and caring," Allen tells The Messenger, but she struggled with mental health issues throughout her life. Later, drug addiction was a problem.

"I really just needed her to take care of herself," Allen says. "But she wasn't very good at it."

Charity often bounced between homeless shelters, camps and mental institutions so it wasn't that unusual not to hear from her for a while, according to Allen.

But as more time passed without any word from Charity, Allen says her mother's intuition kicked in — and told her something wasn't right.

"It had kind of concerned me because she normally would call and check in quite a bit," Allen says. “And so, I wasn't quite sure what had happened."

'I've Been Afraid'

Three months later, Allen' says her's worst fears came true when a detective with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office called her with news about Charity.

"I broke. I broke so bad," Allen recalled through tears.

"I said, 'I know why you’re calling. I've been afraid of this phone call and I know why you're calling.'"

Authorities told her they believed Charity was murdered. Her body was found in a tunnel in a state park along the Columbia River near Portland on April 24.

"The person [who killed her] tried really hard to hide her," says Allen. "She was not supposed to be found."

Despite the horrific news, there was one small comfort, Allen shares.

“I was just afraid that her death was violent, but [authorities] said it wasn't. I know she wasn't shot. I know she wasn't stabbed. I know she wasn't beaten in the head with a baseball bat,” says Allen, adding that authorities have not disclosed the specifics of her daughter's cause of death.

'Too Many Bodies'

In July, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced they had reason to believe the recent deaths of four women — Kristin Smith, Bridget Webster, Ashley Real, and Allen's daughter Charity — were connected.

Could there have been a serial killer operating in Oregon?

At least one person of interest has been linked to the deaths of Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real, whose bodies were found earlier this year Family Photo (4)

There are "just too many damn coincidences" and "too many bodies," Allen says of the victims, who were found within three months and 100 miles of each other.

Allen believes the women may have been targeted because of who they were and the "life choices" they made.

"Dark hair, dark eyes, bushy eyebrows. They were all seen around the same area or may have gone to the same dealer," she explains, alluding to the women's rumored drug use.

'No Charges Have Been Filed'

Authorities also said in July at least one person of interest had ties to all the victims.

The Oregonian, other local media and several people familiar with the investigation identified Jesse Lee Calhoun as the man linked to the alleged killings of at least four women in the Portland area.

He was arrested in July. But the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland said at the time, "no charges have been filed against anyone in connection with any of these four death investigations."

The community, they added, was not currently in any danger.

Calhoun, 38, had been convicted on stolen vehicle and burglary charges in 2019.

In June 2021, former Gov. Kate Brown granted him clemency after he volunteered as an inmate firefighter, and he was released that following month, nearly a year ahead of his original release date, Betty Bernt, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Corrections, previously told The Oregonian.

At the request of District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Calhoun's clemency was rescinded in July in response to his alleged involvement “in criminal activity currently under investigation by Oregon law enforcement” and he was rearrested.

A Portland police vehicle is parked at a crime scene in Portland. Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP

In response to The Messenger's request for comment about the murder investigation, the DA's office said Thursday that a suspect still has not yet been named and charges still have not been filed.

"Investigators have interviewed multiple people in connection with these cases and have identified at least one person of interest that is linked to all four of the decedents," the office reiterated.

Jail records indicate Calhoun remains in custody, with his earliest release date listed as June 9, 2024.

'I'm Not Done'

Allen says she has found solace in speaking with family members of other victims, particularly the sister of Joanna Speaks, another woman who was found dead in Northwest Oregon.

There is speculation that her death, which has been ruled a homicide, is connected to the others, including Charity's.

Allen believes some of the victims knew each other.

“There's a shelter that Joanna, Bridget and Charity had been seen at in the recent months," she explains. "There's other girls on the street who had seen them all in approximately the same location.”

"Some people may sleep better at night because they have a person of interest in jail, but I'm not done," says Allen. "So if he goes to trial for this, you bet I will be there every day and every minute of every girl's trial."