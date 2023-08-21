Portland Man Says He Caught a Cyclist with a Dog Brutalizing His Beloved Pet Cat Outside: ‘I Just Want Justice’

An Oregon man said surveillance footage caught a cyclist allegedly brutalizing his pet cat outside his home, local Fox affiliate KPTV reported.

Richard Rosu told the outlet he and his wife were getting ready for bed on Sunday when they couldn’t find their elderly cat, Nick.

They checked their Ring camera and watched a harrowing scene unfold.

He saw a man on a bike break up a fight between Nick and a dog. Then when the dog runs away, the man “picks up the front of his bike and smashes Nick,” Rosu said.

Then the man allegedly grabbed Nick by the tail and dragged him down the driveway.

Richard Rosu and his cat, Nick KPTV

The cat was elderly and is believed to have died from the incident KPTV

“He is doing a stomping motion with his feet, it looks like he is trying to finish Nick off,” Rosu said. “The wheels kind of obscure the view, but there is nothing else to be stomping on over there.”

Rosu said the Ring video captured the sounds of the two animals fighting.

“What don’t hear is anything, no commands of this man telling his dog to stop,” he said. “All you hear is silence. Nothing from him whatsoever.”

Nick, who was in the family for 17 years, is believed to have died from the incident. The Rosus have filed a report with the Portland Police Department, which told The Messenger that no suspect is yet in custody.

“Justice for Nicholas,” Rosu said. “That is what I am looking for. If that man had stopped his dog in the beginning, Nick may still be alive. He might have been hurt, but he could have still been alive. I just want justice.”