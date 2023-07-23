Portland Hospital Shooting Leaves One Security Guard Dead, Another Injured 

Police say a beloved security guard died after a gunman opened fire in an Oregon hospital on Saturday.
The morning of, officers with the Portland Police Bureau were called to respond to a report of an armed man at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland.
When officers arrived, hospital security staff members told them shots had been fired, a press release from the Portland Police Bureau says. The hospital initiated shelter-in-place protocols, and the police searched in and out of the hospital to locate the suspect.
They found the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, fleeing the scene of the crime in a car and fired shots at and killed him.
Bobby Smallwood, former security guard at Legacy, died from his injuries after getting shot in the hospital.
A press release from Legacy Health describes Smallwood as a dedicated employee and calls his death a devastating loss.
“Words cannot express the profound grief we are experiencing,” said Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health president and CEO. “We offer our unwavering support to Bobby’s loved ones, to our patients in our care, to the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan and to all of our employees and providers suffering today.”
Another security guard received medical treatment after getting wounded in the shooting. No patients were hurt.
“This is a sad day for the staff at Legacy Health, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of the employees affected by today’s tragedy,” said Portland Chief Chuck Lovell. “By all accounts, hospital staff and law enforcement did great work responding to this incident, and I’m grateful for the coordinated efforts by all.”
