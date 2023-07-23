Porta-Potty Contractor Accused of Dumping Toilet Waste on Homeless Encampment for Months

Residents of homeless encampments in New Orleans have had to live with piled up waste from portable toilets which has left them with the smell of human excrement and unsanitary conditions for months.

Fox6 reported that the New Orleans’ Environmental Health Coordinator was informed by social workers that the portable toilets had “diapers, pads and rags covered in fecal matter and urine" since May.

“The current contractor who services the port-a-potties, when servicing them, shovels out the solid and semi-solid waste onto the ground in the encampment next to the porta-potty instead of bagging it up and taking it away,” Angela Owczarek with the Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans said to the news outlet.

The uncleaned waste attracted flies and foul smells throughout the encampment.

United Rentals, which is responsible for maintaining the portable toilets, did not properly dispose of the waste due to a contract issue, according to Fox6.

the New Orleans’ Environmental Health Coordinator was informed by social workers that the portable toilets, similar to the one pictured, had diapers, pads and rags covered in fecal matter and urine since May PATSTOCK/Getty Images

The New Orleans Sanitation Department said it is working on installing garbage cans near encampments so the company can dispose of the portable toilet waste daily, according to an email sent to Owczarek from the city.

“If the city cared about the health and safety in encampments due to things like trash and germ transfer, which I don’t believe are silly concerns, they can address those concerns in ways that are compassionate and humane,” Owczarek said.

Advocates are planning on addressing the issue during a city council committee member meeting on Monday.

According to a report by UNITY of Greater New Orleans, a nonprofit that focuses on housing, a total of 1,214 people were experiencing homelessness, including 364 living on the street in 2022.