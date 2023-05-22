Popular Twitch Streamer Amouranth Rolls Out AI Voice Chatbot To ‘Satisfy’ Fans
The bot is designed to provide an "unforgettable and all-encompassing experience.”
Social media star and Twitch streamer Amouranth has launched an AI voice chatbot to connect with her fans.
With 6.4 million followers on Twitch and a successful OnlyFans account with over 1 million likes, the star teamed up with tech startup Forever Voices AI’s new Forever Companion feature, a platform that uses AI technology to replicate celebrities' voices that users can chat with on Telegram.
Amouranth’s AI replica was launched on Friday, and according to a press release viewed by Dextero, the bot is “designed to satisfy the needs of every fan, ensuring an unforgettable and all-encompassing experience.”
The Forever Companion Telegram channel is for users over the age of 18 and allows users to "date AI versions of influencers using 2-way voice," according to the channel description.
The company adds, “The astonishingly realistic voice experience blurs the lines between reality and virtual interaction, creating an indistinguishable connection with the esteemed celebrity.”
