Popular TikTok ‘New Age Prophet’ Rashad Jamal Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Child Molestation Charge

Rasad Jamal, who has a substantial following as being a spiritual guide on social media, was convicted by a Georgia judge of child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Jamal, who refers to himself as a New Age prophet, was sentenced to 18 years in prison and 22 years of probation, according to legal documents obtained by Motherboard. He abused the child of his ex-partner Darshell Smith, with whom he also has a son.

Smith told VICE that she’s been harassed by Jamal’s followers, who believe he is a “semi-divine being” brought to Earth to “heal the planet.”

Rashad Jamal's bizarre conspiracies have gained the attention of thousands of TikTokers. Rashad Jamal/TikTok

Jamal, who goes by the name of "Divine Insight" on social media, shares some peculiar and outlandish beliefs with his followers. He contends that NBA players are synthetic robots, birds are government-controlled drones, the government modifies the weather, and it’s possible to enter Africa through the Grand Canyon in Arizona, to name a few.

Jamal has over 84,000 followers on Instagram, over 176,600 on TikTok, 50,000 on YouTube, and over 10,000 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The influencer also maintains that Black and Latino people are not actually humans, but are gods and goddesses. His followers have taken to social media to spread conspiracies that Jamal, whose legal last name is White, was arrested “without a trace” by “undisclosed” and “powerful” forces. There’s even a petition with over 9,600 signatures pleading for justice for Jamal.

Following his conviction, Jamal tweeted off his account (that’s believed by the Motherboard to be run by his wife) that the Hawaii fires and Los Angeles flooding were a result of his convictions.

Jamal’s wife also went live on Jamal’s Instagram account saying, “The evidence was tampered [with]. There was no evidence.”

Some of his followers are saying his conviction is proof that spiritually Black people are “targeted” by the “political establishment,” sharing previous videos Jamal posted saying “they were coming for him.”

A TikTok user by the name of Kenetha commented on the news of Jamal’s sentencing saying, “This man did his job for the most-high and him telling the truth is what landed him in jail.”

Other TikTok users are not as supportive of Jamal. One user, “creativeminxashley” said Jamal is “100% guilty” and that “Rashad Jamal needs to stay his behind behind bars. Look at the abominations he’s done.” The user went on to say that it’s obvious Jamal did these crimes because he’s publically “denounced Jesus” before.

Jamal uses his online platform, called The University of Cosmic Intelligence, to sell video lectures, jewelry, and crystals, promote mass meditations and promote streaming of his album.

Though Jamal will be behind bars for over a decade, he has gained followers and his own followers have gained an online presence for talking about his case. Jamal’s University of Cosmic Intelligence site urged his followers to send money and purchase his crystals to show their support.